Letters to the editor: Paint over UK mural, a legacy proposal for McConnell

'I'm not expecting everyone to like it.' Artist reimagines controversial UK mural. Artists Karyn Olivier and Jay C. Lohmann convert the dome ceiling of University of Kentucky's Memorial Hall entrance into public art to contextualize a controversial mural found within the building made by Ann Rice O'Hanlon in 1934.

Repaint the mural

How about painting over the mural on the University of Kentucky’s campus, and painting one that shows what life is presently like for blacks and minorities in cities under Democrat control: the murders, drug use, public housing, welfare, poor schools, food deserts and corruption seem appropriate enough. When was the last time the university did something to appease the conservative students on campus? Never.

William R. Elam, Lexington

A legacy with staying power?

Sen. Mitch McConnell’s reluctance to support certain restrictions on guns which have broad support from American citizens, as well as his resistance to any concerns for voting security, must have some explanation beyond his obsequiousness to President Donald Trump.

McConnell might be more farsighted than we realize and is cunningly ensuring his political legacy will be preserved for posterity.

Perhaps we could speculate on an announcement before the upcoming elections from McConnell — certainly Gov. Matt Bevin will be front and center also — that ground will be broken on the new and grand economic salvation for Kentucky: the Trump-McConnell Bluegrass Hotel and Golf Course. Who needs Amazon? Funding will be compliments of an Eastern European oligarch and not a burden for the taxpayers of Kentucky.

If only the prestige, jobs, and increased tourism could be comprehended. Fort Knox would not be sufficient to hold all the largess which will accrue to Kentucky through McConnell’s efforts.

Charles Myers, Lexington

Peaceful means

Many conservatives believe in an armed citizenry as a necessary balance to a potential tyrannical government intent upon taking our most cherished civil liberties. They interpret the Constitution as allowing individuals with a grievance to murder public officials, local police, mayors and city officials as well as federal soldiers and government employees. So, I was wondering:

▪ Would women (and their allies) have been right to take up arms when denied full citizenship prior to 1924? History: Women organized peacefully and gained their rights from a tyrannical government.

▪ Would African-Americans (and their allies) have been right to take up arms when denied full citizenship prior to 1964? History: African-Americans organized peacefully and took back their rights from a tyrannical government.

▪ Would the LGBTQ community (and their allies) have been right to take up arms when denied full citizenship prior to 2015? History: LGBTQ community organized peacefully and took back their rights from a tyrannical government.

I’m wondering what all the Second Amendment advocates have been waiting for. I’m beginning to think that unless white male power is threatened, those guns are just for show.

The genius of our Constitution is to provide us with peaceful mechanisms to address unjust laws and conventions. I would urge patriots to support our Constitution and pass effective gun laws.

Francis Bailey, Lexington

Grim battle of the Hürtgen

The recent announcement by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency that it had officially accounted for World War II Army Pfc. Jacob W. Givens of Mount Sterling, reported missing in action in October 1944, included mention of the battle of the Hürtgen Forest in Germany. Combat there began 75 years ago — in mid-September 1944 — and it dragged on until early February 1945. Pfc. Givens died in what remains a relatively unknown, but savagely fought, campaign. It saw some of the most brutal combat experienced by the U.S. Army in WWII.

The forest is located a few miles west of Cologne, and southeast of Aachen. It’s only a third the size of Fayette County, and most of the fighting took place in an even smaller area.When it was over in early February 1945, about 35,000 GIs and 40,000 Germans had spilled blood in the Hürtgenwald.

How bad was it? A German general who also fought the Soviets said fighting in the Hürtgen was the heaviest he’d ever witnessed. A German soldier recalled seeing only “bloody and moaning soldiers” and a “shell-torn forest made impassable.”

The defense department news release did not say that the forest fighting cost Givens’ division hundreds of casualties in September and over 4,000 more in October 1944. The news release mentioned the Raffelsbrand sector but it did not say that the Germans called that area ‘Todtenbruch’ — or Dead Man’s Moor.

It was misery unabated.

Edward G. Miller, Lt. Col. U.S. Army (Ret.), Danville