‘Not above the law.’ Readers weigh in on Trump, impeachment, the whistleblower.

Hold Trump to the law

As a registered Kentucky Republican, and, more importantly, an American, I am pleased that my senators voted to demand the text of the whistleblower’s concern be forwarded to Congress, as dictated by law. They took an oath to defend the Constitution, not the president: It is time he be held to account.

This incident, unfortunately one among many, is not a partisan one. It is a constitutional one. Republicans until recently have opposed executive power grabs in the name of our Constitution’s balance of powers. Finally, they have voted to reassert this balance. We fought a revolution opposing a ruler who said he could, as our current president put it, “do what he wants.” Finally, our Senate has said he is not above the law.

Let us hope that this action by the Senate will remind Trump that he, like the rest of us, lives in a nation of laws, not of individuals who can ignore laws which do not serve their purposes. As a citizen, I urge senators to continue doing the right thing.

John Greenway, Lexington

Step up, Barr

I am assuming Congressman Andy Barr knows what the Constitution says and what the responsibilities of Congress are. He is supposed to represent those of us in his district, not blindly obey talking points given to him by leaders in his national party. For the love of country and for the people of our great commonwealth, Barr needs to take his Republican blinders off and put the nation’s welfare over his political party. He knows President Donald Trump is blatantly breaking, indeed sabotaging, his oath of office. If he does not call Trump to account, Barr, too, will be breaking his oath to protect and defend our nation from foreign and domestic acts of treason. Barr needs to prove his allegiance to our country and be a courageous leader now. It is time to step up to do what’s hard, yet immediately necessary. The survival of the United States and democracy as we know it is in question.

History will forever judge his vote.

Merry Jones, Lexington

Country before party

Congressman Andy Barr seems to believe that his constituents either do not recognize or do not care that President Donald Trump has abused his office and compromised national security. I believe that Republicans, Democrats, and Independents will understand that if a president can use the vast powers of his office, and money appropriated by Congress for the defense of an ally, to undermine a political rival and invite interference in our elections by a foreign government, then our democracy is in grave danger. I hope every one of Barr’s constituents will call his office to let him know that we do care about our Constitution and he should too. Every member of Congress should put country before party loyalty and vote to impeach the president.

Marilyn Machara, Lexington

Constitution real accuser

So President Donald Trump would like to confront his accuser, meaning the whistleblower. Well, Mr. Trump, there will be a time for confrontation during the Senate trial, if it comes to that. However, your accuser is resting comfortably in the National Archives, behind bulletproof glass. The Constitution and the people that ratified it, will stand, proudly, as your accusers. The whistleblower merely shed light on the darkness. And yet it seems the darkness cannot understand.

Ross DeAeth, Lexington

Whistleblower safety

Now is the time for us to stand up for the basic freedoms afforded by the United States. President Donald Trump has insisted he has the right to know the identity of the whistleblower responsible for bringing to light interactions with the Ukrainian president, details of which Trump has largely confirmed. Trump continually references the whistleblower as unpatriotic and even as a spy: “You know what we used to do (with spies) in the old days when we were smart?”

This is far more dangerous than rhetoric, as fringe supporters of the president and his deep state conspiracies have shown. If the person’s identity becomes public, the physical safety of this individual will be compromised.

The people of the United States must meet this challenge head-on. Clearly, Sens. Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell and Rep. Andy Barr do not have the courage to do so. When a president calls a whistleblower a spy and a traitor and demands to know their identity, it is not time to hide behind concerns for political repercussions. It is time to leave behind partisanship and call these demands what they are — a threat to our democracy and to the safety of the whistleblower.

Laura Kennedy, Lawrenceburg