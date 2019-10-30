Letters to the Editor: What if anti-Trump message on mural had been about Obama?

The downtown Lexington mural by the street artist ELLE had be altered to cover up an anti-Trump expletive. Lexington Herald-Leader

What if mural was anti-Obama?





Imagine for a minute that the painted mural on the downtown Lexington building using an anti-Trump expletive had used the words “F*** Obama”, instead of “F**** Trump”. Imagine the tirade from the left. They would be demanding the arrest and conviction of the artist for racist, hate language, criminal mischief, and probably would be asking for a federal “hate crime” conviction. The building owner would have had it down in less than two hours, not two days. The “free speech” that the owner and artist claimed that this fell under would not have existed. Using such language would have the left rioting in the streets and demanding justice for this injustice. But in a Democrats’ world this anti-Trump rhetoric is perfectly fine regardless of the profane language used. But as it is, there was no rioting by Republicans, no demands of arrest. So, where was the outrage and hate speech by the Republicans in this case? Exactly…

Mike Sweeney, Lexington

Plump up pensions — tax adultery

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Obviously, we need more tax revenue to fulfill Kentucky’s pension obligations. In the past we have raised funds via “sin taxes” on legal vices like tobacco, alcohol and gambling. These taxes bring in lots of money and may reduce the volume of the associated evils.

But we still have at least one untaxed sin: adultery. It’s legal in Kentucky. It really is. So why not tax it? Internet dating sites, hotels, singles bars and open-all-night health clubs are all cashing in on adultery and everybody knows it.

The abortion issue has taught us the electoral power of the Ten Commandments. The good people of our commonwealth are not hypocrites and are certain to support this solution to our pension shortfall.

Tax adultery. We need the money. It’s a win-win.

Douglas Andersen, Lexington

Net-metering

This letter is in reference to the case before the Kentucky Public Service Commission on net-metering compensation.

There is no real storage on the grid. Once excess energy from net-meterers enters the grid, physics says it will be used immediately to supply the needs of the nearest user it can find. The only storage involved is the “virtual storage” maintained by the utilities to track credits for excess production by net-meterers. They should pay for the development and maintenance of this code and a very small part of the grid they use to get their excess energy to their neighbor so it can be sold to them by the utilities at retail rates. The societal/environmental benefits, the value of the jobs created, reduced fuel usage, lowered wear/tear on equipment, etc. provided by renewables should be counted too. Net-metering shouldn’t be charged for not using the “expected” amount of electricity – that comes with the monopoly compact. The utilities can, do, and will ignore the contribution from all distributed energy in this state. It’s very low (I have seen estimates of 0.05 percent) and will be limited to 1 percent in the future by Senate Bill 100. Turning on our lights has more of an effect than net-metering.

Jack W. Morris, Stamping Ground

Rethink Bevin

We are close to Election Day,and the newest poll shows a dead heat in the governor’s race. Gov. Matt Bevin has shown his true colors as to how he runs the state. Rules and laws don’t apply to him. At the top of a long list is his use of the state-owned plane. I have no problem with this as long as it deals with business for our state. I do have a problem using tax dollars to fly himself and family to his vacation home. He wouldn’t release his flight agenda until the Herald-Leader filed an open records request. His response — “ it’s no one’s business”. He did turn over records, but not all until the pressure got too great. Second on the list is refusing to show his tax returns as promised before he was elected. Now he’s throwing out the separation of church and state by holding meetings for ministers across the state. He didn’t allow the press to cover these because he labeled them as private. He used state-owned property to hold these meetings. There are multiple other instances of improper use of state resources and outright lies. Those who voted for him the first time, please think about this the second time around.

Patrick Doyle, Lexington