Letters to the editor: Don’t turn back clock on immunizations

Don’t turn immunization clock back

Among several reasons to vote for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andy Beshear is that he supports requiring immunizations of schoolchildren, as all states have for decades. By contrast Gov. Matt Bevin and his running mate, Sen. Ralph Alvarado, a physician, publicly oppose immunization requirements.

It is nearly unbelievable that these public officials want the clock turned back to when we had around a half-million measles cases and 500 deaths every year and polio terrified everyone.

Measles may be the most infectious virus on earth. It is airborne and remains a danger for two hours after an infected person has been in a room. It is contagious days before the rash and other symptoms manifest. Ninety percent of unvaccinated persons will become ill after contact with the virus.

With global travel, outbreaks are extremely expensive. This year, the state of Washington has spent over a million dollars containing its measles outbreak and hundreds of children missed more than 90 days of school.

Unvaccinated carriers pose grave risks to babies too young to be vaccinated and the medically fragile.

Kentucky should strengthen its immunization laws by repealing the religious exemption instead of allowing all parents to send unvaccinated children to school as Bevin and Alvarado propose.

Rita Swan, Lexington

Stop being a victim

It is time for common sense to prevail in America.

It started with providing housing, employment and other legal protections for blacks and then women, both of whom have outward characteristics that have enabled discrimination to occur. Next came the sexual preference parade — none of whose outward appearance defines them.

Now, diversity training instructs us to ask what pronoun people prefer, and, apparently, it is an outrage to use the wrong one. The Portland, Oregon, city council eliminated urinals in its new Portland Building restrooms. Its reasons defy common sense — urinals enable men to relieve themselves more quickly, require less water and less space.

It is time for politicians and citizens to stop enabling this nonsense. Our nation is being torn apart by these newly formed groups claiming victimhood. They enjoy freedoms and economic opportunities in America, created by preceding generations, that are the envy of the world.

These people are not victims. Their lives are so easy they are bored and must invent things to complain about. Grow up and face life. Learn to get along with others. Stop blaming others for your situation.

Ray Davis, Lexington

High court ‘standards’ fluid





As many of us have read, the extremist justices in the U.S. Supreme Court decided a few weeks ago that they cannot prohibit gerrymandering because there are no constitutional standards for “equitable representation.” Let’s think about that. We know these extremist justices have managed to find constitutional standards for the idea that transnational corporations are real people as in the famous expression “we the people”, and they have found other constitutional standards for the idea that “money is a form of free speech.” This leaves us with the impression that these justices can find constitutional standards when they want to find such standards but cannot see any standards whenever it’s inconvenient.

Tom Louderback, Louisville

State already allows gambling

Gambling is a verb. The definition of gambling is to “play games of chance for money; bet.” The dictionary’s example of gambling is “she was fond of gambling on cards and horses”. By definition, Kentucky has two forms of gambling — horse betting and the Kentucky Lottery. So why no casinos or other sports betting? It maybe because of horse racing’s tradition and influence. However, as an aspiring minister, I am not advocating for casino gambling or sports betting. I am simply calling out the hypocrisy of Gov. Matt Bevin and other state lawmakers who are perfectly okay with horse betting and the lottery. You cannot be against gambling, say Kentuckians should not gamble, allow money to pour over the state lines to help Indiana and Ohio, and turn a blind eye to the gambling that already exists in this state.

Zachary Rankin, Frankfort