Letters to the Editor: Trump, McConnell, GOP are no friends of coal

Newspaper articles have highlighted the continued decline of coal nationwide. During President Barack Obama’s tenure in office, Republicans, the National Mining Association and the Kentucky Coal Association blamed the decline on regulations enacted or proposed by Obama, aka “Obama’s War on Coal”. In 2015, the percentage of power generated by coal stood at 35 percent. During President Donald Trump’s tenure in office, the percentage of power generated by coal is projected to end 2019 at 25 percent, and 22 percent by the end of 2020.

Trump promised that he was putting the coal miner’s back to work by doing away with excessive regulations. Now coal companies keep going bankrupt. How many coal companies must go bankrupt before miners wake up to the fact that Trump, Sen. Mitch McConnell and other Republicans have been blowing smoke up their backside, while at the same time they’ve been opening federal lands for natural gas exploration/fracking that will cause an even bigger decline in coal usage.

Trump, McConnell and Republicans talk big about promises made, promises kept. But for coal miners, their dependents and the people miners families buy goods from, it’s all smoke.

Joe Crouch, Lexington

Solar’s value exceeds bills

The Kentucky Public Service Commission will be holding public hearings in Frankfort this week on the valuation of excess electricity generated by rooftop solar energy. This excess is fed into the grid for use by everyone on the grid, and utilities claim that the value is less than retail billing costs. This is a false assumption. The value of solar-generated electricity goes way beyond our electric bill. Kentucky relies on over 75 percent fossil fuel electric generation. Studies by the Harvard University T.H Chan School of Public Health show that pollution from fossil fuel-generated electricity adds at least $100 per person per year to healthcare costs in Kentucky. Examples include costs related to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases from statewide air pollution. Costs related to environmental damage are in the millions of dollars — clean-up costs of abandoned mines, leaching of toxic coal ash dumps, and surface mining damage.

The PSC should consider the dollar-avoided costs and benefits of clean, renewable energy sources when determining the value of rooftop solar energy. These benefits are shared by all Kentuckians on the grid who value clean air, water, and lower healthcare costs.

Ronald Whitmore, Alvaton

Show me the data

In his recent opinion piece in the Herald-Leader, Paul Krugman purports to tell us three things we “need to know about Medicare for all”, also known as the single-payer health insurance system. He then invalidates anything he says by making several completely unsupported statements. “Most people probably would end up better off under single-payer.” What data supports that?

“The case against Medicare for All is itself basically political.” While there are certainly political ramifications, the two main objections remain: Is it any better than the health system we have, and where is the money to pay for this?

“Any additional taxes would be offset by savings on the huge premiums workers and their employers now pay for private insurance.” Again, this is mere conjecture, unsupported by solid data.

I recognize that his piece, just like this letter, is on the Opinions page, and represents just that. However, one would expect more responsibility for accuracy from such a respected writer.

Mike Daugherty, Lexington

‘Fifth-Avenue Republicans’

A recent piece I read suggested that we need to distinguish between the Republican party of today and the Republican party of yesterday. Suggested was the “historical Republican party” and “the party of Trump”. I’d like to offer another suggestion for members of today’s Republican party: Fifth Avenue Republicans. Those who would stand idly by as our president committed murder on Fifth Avenue in front of God and everybody. Republicans who sacrifice honesty, self-respect and dignity for no other reason than holding on to one thing: power. Fifth-Avenue Republican. I think it would look pretty good on a baseball hat.

Ross DeAeth, Lexington

Tweet consequences

I wonder why is it that National Football League player Jermaine Whitehead got fired days after posting a racist tweet, yet our president has penned a veritable barrage of racist tweets (in my opinion) over the course of his presidency without reproach.

Richard Haley, Lexington