Letters to the Editor: Baby Trump, McGrath the wrong choice, a GOP cult

A Baby Trump win

So on President Donald Trump’s visit to the LSU-Alabama game last weekend, a supporter of his knifed and sliced the Baby Trump balloon. And now he’s begging for money to pay for his damages. And people are donating to this criminal. Point is that he committed a felony. Not the easiest thing to do as a white person in Alabama. However, when convicted (and he did admit to it), this is one less gun nut that can own or carry a weapon. For the rest of his life. Winning, one gun at a time.

Mark A. Waggoner, Lexington

McGrath wrong choice





Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

I am voting against Sen. “Moscow Mitch” McConnell regardless.

However, I am certain that Democratic candidate Amy McGrath is not our best choice.

The fundraisers who have thrown money at her current candidacy and against Rep. Andy Barr in last year’s race congressional race don’t know Kentucky.

McGrath failed to win against a weaker congressional candidate, then has continued with more of the same in terms of consulting and support.

Her phony words about being the most liberal person in Kentucky were simply false and pretentious.

Her identifying with miners was a sham. The battles for Eastern Kentucky need honesty, not showmanship.

We need words about bringing back democracy, instead of buying elections.

We need leadership that questions military domination of foreign policy, battlefield conduct and significant military waste.

We need diversity that openly, honestly and courageously identifies with civil rights for minorities, living wages, freedom of choice as well as civil liberties.

McGrath can support Kentucky and ideals by seeking out and endorsing another candidate. No more of “follow me.”

Don Pratt, Lexington

22q awareness

One in every 2,000 to 4,000 children born and one in 68 children born with congenital heart disease has 22q11.2 deletion syndrome (22q). The number of symptoms (nearly 200) and their level of severity can vary from one child to another and are not always evident at birth. It is the second most common genetic disorder, yet it is practically unheard of in Kentucky.

Why is this important? 22q is more commonly diagnosed as DiGeorge syndrome (DGS) or Velocardiofacial syndrome (VCFS). 22q can affect every system in the body; therefore, it’s important that doctors eliminate the use of old titles and render an accurate diagnosis of 22q.

The 22q Family Foundation, a non-profit organization, provides support and services and resources free of charge to families affected by the disorder. Among them are private consulting services to help foster a collaborative working relationship between families and schools; scholarships for young adults in their search for a continuing-education program, and an online library of information.

To learn more, go to www.22qFamilyFoundation.org, call (831) 200-4227, email us at info@22qFamilyFoundation.org, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @22qFamily.

Karen Heilers, Louisville

A Republican cult

Too many Republicans have become members of a cult. Constituents of the cult are conservative evangelical Christians who thrive with hate. True Christians spread love. Other constituents are white supremacists and owners and employees of fossil-fuel companies.

Sane, rational people can be persuaded to believe the most outrageous ideas by people like Adolf Hitler, Jim Jones, David Koresh, Sun Myung Moon and President Donald Trump.

These types lie and spread hate and division, and their constituents love the lies. Their goal is to divide and conquer. Hate is the fuel that powers cult leaders.

Martin Luther King Jr. once said,”Nothing in the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.” This pretty much describes the Trump constituents.

Cult leaders hate the news media. Cult leaders demand loyalty and obedience, and the dummies obey. The lesser-educated populations of states like Kentucky and Tennessee favor Trump, whereas better-educated states such as New York or California do not.

Under the cult, the rich have got richer, the national debt is beyond comprehension, the price of prescriptions and about everything else has skyrocketed, our environment is becoming a disaster, the Supreme Court has been contaminated and our president is the laughing stock of the world.

Robert Ray Lillie, Georgetown