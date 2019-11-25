Herald-Leader readers respond to impeachment hearings, coverage

Strange photo choice

The Nov. 22 Herald-Leader contained a large front-page photo of David Holmes, a U.S. diplomat to Ukraine, who served as one of the two witnesses at the impeachment hearing on Nov. 21. Fiona Hill, the former White House aide on the Ukraine as well as the majority of eastern Europe and Russia, the author of a definitive book on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia, and undoubtedly the most articulate, nonpartisan witness so far, was depicted in a small photo that also contained several unidentified males. Having been the most impactful, forthcoming, and clarifying witness thus far, I wonder if Hill had been a male, would she have been given the coveted large, front-and-center cover photo?

Claire A. Schuster, Richmond

Know your history

As the socialists of the Democratic Party speeds America towards a constitutional crisis, they would be well advised to check their history for guidance. Anti-Federalist President Thomas Jefferson, after the bitter 1800 election, pushed efforts to punish his political enemies with the impeachment of Justice Samuel Chase. Jefferson’s vindictiveness against the Supreme Court and Chase ended with an acquittal and the crippling of his presidency. Fast forward to President John Tyler in 1842 who angered his own Whig party by opposing their efforts for a national bank and issues regarding tariffs (sound familiar?). Henry Clay, forecasting the political damage to the Whig Party, cautioned against an impeachment vote. Clay was correct and the Whigs soon died as a political party. The same charges are now hurled at President Donald Trump, sounding much like echoes from the past: accusations without evidence, abuse of power; high crimes and misdemeanors and unconstitutional acts. It’s the same old polemics and the later acquittals of President Andrew Johnson and President Bill Clinton attest to the fact that the American public does not approve of using a political scalpel regarding policy disagreements. As Tyler stated during his witch hunt, “I’m attacked for having my own opinion”. It’s Mueller revisited; another farce.

Robert Adams, Lexington

Republicans embarrassing

As a registered Republican, I was eager to watch the impeachment hearings, to hear witnesses speak for themselves. I heard intelligent career professionals speak in measured, fact-informed sentences, with detailed recollections and a genuine patriotism. If these are the voices of our foreign service and our diplomatic corps, our country has been quite fortunate. Following their oath, they have served us, not a party or a leader. I found it unfortunate that the State Department chose not to release the notes the witnesses took on their conversations, for this is what professionals do should they be called upon in situations such as this.

As a registered Republican, I could only be embarrassed at the quality of Republican questioning, which seemed at times incoherent, at times sneering, adolescent trash-talking. The congressmen once complained about not being heard; now, unfortunately, they have been. Grow up.

John Greenway, Lexington

Trump’s ’insult culture’

I hear President Donald Trump called House Democrats “human scum.” That may be his idea of a rebuttal, but it’s not an argument. It’s a way to stir up his base, to turn public discourse from a discussion of the issues into an us-versus-them free-for-all.

Many politicians take that approach these days. Gov. Matt Bevin does. But Trump led the way, building an American insult culture starting with his primary campaign. He developed it because he’s a demagogue, and demagogues appeal to emotion rather than reason.

He built it upon a 40-year effort by right-wingers to devalue the norms by which we govern — long-standing protocols aimed at restraining our baser impulses. These norms, once known as common courtesy but now scorned as political correctness, seem artificial and insincere to some observers, who see Trump’s norm-breaking as honesty, “telling it like it is.” Others do see the verbal abuse but think it’s just a matter of style, “Trump being Trump.”

But it could be a calculated strategy to blunt the public’s sense of fairness and decency. To lead people to accept the breaking of other norms.

The emoluments clause of the Constitution, for example.

Lela Stromenger, Lexington

What’s your legacy?

The bottom line of ethics and behavior: “Every man must decide whether he will walk in the light of creative altruism or in the darkness of destructive selfishness.” — Martin Luther King, Jr.

Ellen Clark Marshall, Lexington