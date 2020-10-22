Letters to the Editor: Readers have plenty to say on fall election races

Kentucky Congressman Andy Barr, right, and his Democratic challenger, Josh Hicks, left. Herald-Leader file photos

Dump them all

Watching the circus that is the U.S. Congress leaves me with one thought — why would anyone vote to reelect any of the incumbents. With few exceptions, they all need to go, Democrats and Republicans. This includes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Sen. Lindsey Graham and the Grim Reaper himself, our own Sen. Mitch McConnell. Congress is so dysfunctional that it no longer functions as a third branch of government. Congress has all but given up working on important matters such as healthcare, immigration, taxation, and infrastructure.

One reason voters continue to reelect the same people is they fear the unknown. They shouldn’t. It’s hard to imagine how new members could do worse than the slackers we currently have. Folks also think that “my guy” isn’t the problem; it’s the other guys. That makes no sense; every voter in the country can say that. Finally, people think we need to keep the incumbents because we need their “experience”. That is exactly what we don’t need, because their experience consists mainly of toxic partisanship, pettiness, and obstruction of all ideas except their own. McConnell excels in all these areas.

This would be a great opportunity to throw out the deadwood and replace it with new faces.

Wayne Basconi, Versailles

Think, then vote

I am a Catholic. I am not a single issue voter. No one should be. I believe in the sanctity of life from conception to death. I believe a woman and her doctor should make decisions about her healthcare. God gave us a brain for a reason.

I respect the Constitution and believe in equal rights for all persons, basic decency when speaking, and making decisions based on science. I don’t believe in lying, cheating, bullying, narcissism, racism, or adultery. I believe affordable healthcare, clean air and water, education, and social services for the needy are basic rights in a country as rich as ours. I appreciate good roads, public parks, and elected officials with a moral compass. I pay taxes for these services and I can tell you I pay in multiples of $750 every year.

I believe in term limits for politicians. They are elected to be public servants and to work for us, not to become millionaires. I believe elections are important if we are to remain a democracy. So I hope persons of all faiths or none will think on these things and vote their conscience. This is the most important election ever.

Mary Jo Votruba, Lexington

Pick Hicks

With a failed federal response to the coronavirus pandemic, we are suffering. Kids must learn at home, too often with insufficient internet or food. Many parents work remotely (if at all) while trying to manage home-schooling kids of different ages and abilities. Grandparents and the elderly are isolated from family and friends. Substance abuse is climbing.

We are desperate for new leadership, with the resolve and moral courage to do the hard work our country must do to be healthy and strong again.

Let’s send Josh Hicks to Congress.

He wants to work for us for the right reasons. Josh understands that our government should be about helping ordinary citizens with tough problems, not about achieving raw power to benefit rich special interests who already enjoy everything money provides.

Josh is a problem solver and knows the terrible obstacles that illness, or addiction, or too little income or opportunity can be for average Kentuckians. He knows because he has seen those problems firsthand, in his own family and experiences, yet was able to forge a path for himself, through education and service to others, toward success. Josh is honest, clear-eyed about the work ahead, and dedicated to us.

We need Josh Hicks, a real representative, in Congress.

Lynn Schrader, Lexington

Praise for Barr

Kudos to Rep. Andy Barr for urging reforms in the horse racing industry, beset by crisis in the form of hundreds of horse fatalities every year. Regulation is balkanized, with 38 state racing jurisdictions each having its own rules concerning allowable medications, penalties for violations, protocols for drug testing, and qualifications for laboratories involved with enforcement. Ultimately, it is the horses who suffer and die because of this broken and inept regulatory system.

Horse racing is a national industry, and as in professional football and other sports, national standards about drug use and doping are needed. The industry has been unable or unwilling to stop unethical trainers and veterinarians from doping horses to mask injuries and improve their chances of winning, and reform is urgently needed.

Animal welfare groups and many horse racing industry leaders all support the Horse Racing Integrity Act (H.R.1754) as the right remedy for the problem at issue. I commend Representative Barr for his role in this bipartisan bill to create a national rulebook and independent oversight authority, ban race-day medication, and substantially increase out-of-competition testing. All racehorses, including those born and bred in the commonwealth of Kentucky, deserve protection from cheaters who game the system.

Nici Gaines, Lexington

3rd District Council

In its endorsement for the 3rd District Council seat, the Herald-Leader’s convenient characterization of Jessica Mohler’s and Hannah LeGris’ position on police reform is misleading and a true disservice to readers. Minimizing the distinctions on an issue of particular interest to voters does not serve our interests. The candidates very clearly stated their positions on the most immediately relevant first-step to police reform: Mohler supports eliminating no-knock warrants; LeGris does not. The Herald-Leader could have just as easily said both candidates support justice for all and been about as useful.

Christina Stephenson, Lexington

Sheehan shines

If all politics are local, then it is especially important that citizens pay attention to whom they elect as their city council representative. You got it wrong, Herald-Leader. I am voting for Liz Sheehan for 5th District city council. I met Liz when she knocked on my door and introduced herself. Subsequently, I’ve learned that she is often engaged in our community through a multitude of organizations. Whenever and wherever community issues arise, Liz Sheehan will very likely be involved, lending a hand to make our community more fair and equitable for everyone. Because Liz is connected to disparate community organizations, her knowledge of community issues is vast. Liz Sheehan reached out to me personally. Likewise, I know I can reach out to her personally. She will be accessible, willing, and eager to assist. That is what I expect from my council representative. I’m not interested in maintaining an inert status quo. I prefer innovation, creativity and accessibility. That is precisely what I’ll get from Liz Sheehan as my 5th District representative. So, please join me. Vote for Liz Sheehan, 5th District Council representative.

Lois Gillespie, Lexington

Bring back Willy

Lexington will benefit by returning Willy Fogle to the city council. The 9th Council District will lose a seasoned, fair voice with Councilmember Jennifer Mossotti’s retirement. Two decades ago, I had the honor of serving with both. Willy cares about people. There is no personal agenda or bad motivation guiding his decisions. Wily does not avoid challenges. Instead, he sees problems and goes to work — for the right reasons. He has a heart for public service and is passionate for our community. I support Willy Fogle. I hope you will join me.

Scott A. Crosbie Lexington

Keep Stevenson

Cherlynn Stevenson has been a great state representative and she’s only just begun. Her area spans southern Fayette County, roughly from Tates Creek Road to Winchester Road, and encompasses a lot of the rural area of Fayette County as well as many subdivisions.

Cherlynn has worked tirelessly to help teachers regain their pensions. She fights to reduce opioid abuse, to provide sexual assault victims with timely treatment and forensic exams to exact justice, and to increase punishment for human traffickers. She works to find creative ways to add to the state’s revenue through fair taxation to businesses and closing corporate tax loopholes. Cherlynn is approachable, available, helpful, is known for working across party lines and is dedicated to making both the state of Kentucky and its citizens stronger. Please vote to re-elect Cherlynn Stevenson.

Mary Diane Hanna, Lexington

For shame, Mitch

Kentucky is the embarrassment of the nation. Sen. Mitch McConnell has blatantly lied again to Kentuckians and the nation. He held the Supreme Court seat nomination open and would not allow hearings during the last year of the Obama administration, stating that a nominee should not be considered during the last year of a president. Now, however, he has allowed hearings on a nominee (Amy Coney Barrett) with only days left before the presidential election.

As leader of the Senate, he refused to consider legislation on COVID-19 relief but moved forward on a judicial nominee during the second wave of the pandemic.

McConnell’s hypocritical behavior and blatant lying to Kentuckians and the nation has me ashamed of him and embarrassed to say to others that he represents the commonwealth I love.

Roger Noe, Baxter

Remember. Vote.

If Mitch McConnell loses the Senate seat he has held for 36 years, he will be replaced as majority leader by another senator, possibly one willing to consider a few of the several hundred House bills now ignored by McConnell — bills concerning the needs of ordinary people in a pandemic. Maybe a new majority leader will be more concerned about paycheck fairness and raising the minimum wage.

McConnell and his wife, Elaine Chao, President Donald Trump’s transportation secretary, are both multimillionaires. I wonder if Chao is the reason McConnell remains silent when the president gives out dangerous information about drugs that don’t work, “cures” that can kill, and conspiracy theories that scientists label lunacy.

In February 2019, the funds to provide a much needed middle school for Fort Campbell and the 101st Air Force Division were re-allocated for Trump’s border wall. In 2020, our country has one deadly enemy that has nothing to do with the border wall, Obama, abortion, same-sex marriage, or other issues Trump supporters seem to fixate on. This election is about the elephant in the room, the thousands of dead Americans Trump never mentions. When you vote, honor them.

Shirley Baechtold, Richmond