Letters to the Editor: COVID-19 is not political. Listen to science. Wear a mask.

It appears necessary to inform some of my fellow Republicans that COVID-19 is not a political football. Rather, it is a deadly virus. Criticizing Gov. Andy Beshear for making difficult decisions based upon sound scientific data and the advice of persons much more knowledgeable than the critics is blatantly ludicrous.

So, critics, keep your heads firmly in the sand. At least that way you won’t be exhaling aerosol particles, infecting others.

Dr. Mike Daugherty, Lexington

Mask question

Is it silly for physicians to wear masks during surgery? No, it reduces infections in their patients. So what’s wrong with wearing masks to keep our fellow Kentuckians healthy?

Douglas Andersen, Lexington

Cemetery upkeep

Recently‌ ‌I‌ ‌attended‌ ‌a‌ ‌funeral‌ ‌at ‌the‌ ‌Lexington‌ ‌Cemetery.‌ ‌As‌ ‌I‌ ‌was‌ sitting‌ ‌there‌ ‌I‌ ‌noticed‌ ‌several‌ ‌trees‌ ‌that‌ ‌needed‌ ‌attention.‌ ‌I‌ ‌went‌ ‌back‌ ‌a‌ ‌few‌ days‌ ‌later‌ ‌and‌ ‌drove‌ ‌through‌ ‌the‌ ‌cemetery‌ ‌to‌ ‌observe‌ ‌the‌ ‌trees.‌ ‌ ‌

‌I‌ ‌was‌ ‌amazed‌ ‌at‌ ‌all‌ ‌the‌ ‌trees‌ ‌and‌ ‌bushes‌ ‌that‌ ‌need‌ ‌to‌ ‌be‌ ‌trimmed‌ ‌due‌ to‌ ‌branches‌ ‌that‌ ‌are‌ ‌hanging‌ ‌down‌ ‌or‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌road.‌ ‌Several‌ ‌trees‌ ‌need‌ ‌to‌ ‌be‌ removed‌ ‌as‌ ‌they‌ ‌are‌ ‌rotting‌ ‌and‌ ‌partially‌ ‌dead,‌ ‌and‌ ‌hanging‌ ‌over‌ ‌plots.‌ ‌If‌ ‌these‌ ‌trees‌ ‌fall‌ ‌they‌ ‌will‌ ‌destroy‌ ‌numerous‌ ‌headstones.‌ I wonder who ‌would‌ ‌be‌ ‌responsible‌ ‌for‌ ‌replacing‌ ‌the‌ ‌beautiful,‌ ‌historic ‌headstones‌ ‌should‌ ‌the‌ trees‌ ‌fall‌ ‌on‌ ‌them‌. Many‌ ‌have‌ ‌craftsmanship‌ ‌that‌ ‌cannot‌ ‌be‌ ‌duplicated.‌

‌I‌ ‌would‌ ‌think‌ ‌a‌ cemetery‌ ‌of‌ ‌this‌ ‌caliber‌ ‌would‌ ‌have‌ ‌an‌ ‌arborist‌ ‌on‌ ‌staff.‌ There‌ ‌are‌ ‌large‌ ‌trees‌ ‌with‌ ‌rotten‌ ‌holes‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌trunks‌ ‌and‌ ‌rotten‌ ‌roots‌ ‌exposed.‌

‌The‌ ‌condition‌ ‌of‌ ‌these‌ ‌trees‌ ‌is‌ ‌shameful,‌ ‌as‌ ‌this‌ ‌is‌ ‌a‌ ‌beautiful‌ ‌place‌ ‌of‌ ‌rest.‌ ‌I‌ ‌believe‌ ‌the‌ ‌damaged‌ ‌trees‌ ‌should‌ ‌be‌ ‌removed‌ ‌so‌ ‌the‌ ‌cemetery‌ ‌will‌ remain‌ ‌beautiful‌ ‌for‌ ‌future‌ ‌generations.‌ ‌

Lisa‌ ‌Erwin‌, Lexington

Words matter

Generally, I greatly respect our local journalists in Kentucky. They report on difficult topics in as unbiased a way as possible. Some leaders at the Herald-Leader’s organization are women, understand human trafficking, and understand substance use disorder recovery.

Given that, I was surprised and horrified when a recent headline from the Herald-Leader on read: “Former Lexington accountant pleads guilty in sex ring that victimized addicts”.

People with substance use disorder are people. Choosing to use a word like “addict” persists in dehumanizing people in need of access to a variety of treatment options.

Choosing a word like “addict” over “women” shows a disregard for women and especially the women who became addicted because of their victimization.

Human trafficking happens in Kentucky. It happens more often than the majority of Kentuckians think, and some of that lack of awareness is because news uses cutesy terms like “sex rings”.

This former accountant is a human trafficker, by his own admission. His career choice was clearly trafficker, not accountant.

A little extra attention goes a long way in properly framing the narrative.

Know better. Do better.

Marcie Timmerman, Lexington

Grateful veteran

As a veteran, I am happy when people come up to me and thank me for my service to my country. It makes my heart swell with an overwhelming pride. So now I want to thank all of the kind folks who do take the time to recognize the service of us veterans with my heartfelt “thank you!” I especially would like to offer my sincere thanks and deep appreciation to the thoughtful staff of the Georgetown & Scott County Museum who put together a wonderful tribute to the Vietnam vets in Scott County a couple of summers ago. I’m not sure I was able to express my gratitude to all those who were involved in that endeavor at that particular time because it was a lot to take in and it brought back memories, good and bad, of times long gone. It was an act of love and respect to all of us who had the honor to serve our country. There are not enough words to say how much it meant to us. And I would be remiss if I didn’t take this opportunity to thank everyone who has served to keep our country safe and free. So the next time you say a thank you to a veteran, please know it was our honor to serve. I know it was for me.

Wayne Roberts, Georgetown