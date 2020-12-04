Letters to the Editor: What’s the Republican plan on COVID-19?

Restaurants in crisis

Congratulations to Gov. Andy Beshear for launching a $40 million handout to restaurants and bars amid the pandemic.

No one enjoys going out to a restaurant and dining as much as I do. I also would love to go back to my favorite watering hole and enjoy a couple of drafts. But these are not essential businesses.

He is apparently unaware that people who have lost their livelihoods from the pandemic are without unemployment benefits. I know some who applied in March and are still waiting for the first dollar. Forget fine food and booze; they’re trying to pay rent and buy groceries.

The allotment of $10,000 per establishment isn’t going to save any of them; it will simply postpone the inevitable. The $2.7 trillion of federal deficit spending is gone and these establishments are no better off now than before the stimulus. Industry surveys show that 40 percent of restaurant owners say they will go under by March 2021 without more government help, according to the Washington Post.

He goes in front of the TV camera and pours out his heart for those who are suffering. but can’t even figure out who needs the money the most or where the money will actually do some good.

Richard Bendure, Richmond

Move aside

To Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers, Rep. David Osborne, state Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles and Sen. Damon Thayer: Hello Houston we’ve got a problem. Kentucky is on fire with COVID-19. So stop it! Stop bashing Gov. Andy Beshear for not asking their permission to act when COVID-19 first hit. Why would he? They questioned the virus’s existence in the beginning. They scoffed at Centers for Disease Control guidelines. They kept the legislative session open, exposing legislators to possible infection. They could have addressed COVID issues but instead passed a suppressive voter ID bill. They have filed lawsuits to stop quarantine and mask mandates, the very things the Centers for Disease Control says will prevent the spread of the virus. They refuse to accept the fact that the economy will not improve until the virus is under control.

So what are they doing? Do they have a plan? Have they petitioned Sen. Mitch McConnell to give funds to states slammed with COVID-19 costs? Have they asked Mitch for food assistance, another round of unemployment support, or small business loans? No? Well, then get out of the way. Kentucky has a fire to put out and an economy to jump start and no time for partisan whining and obstruction.

Margaret Groves, Frankfort

Just a visitor

Writer J.D. Vance visited Breathitt County in the summers and considers himself an expert on society and social ills in the area. Hardly — he’s that summer visitor from Ohio who came to tell us how things were done better elsewhere. His own dysfunctional family portrayal in “Hillbilly Elegy” is individual, not universal, one that can be set in any location. Vance’s toxic mix of arrogance and ignorance does injury to Appalachia.

Bill Adkins, Williamstown

Leaf it to Lex

A big thanks to the city of Lexington for the leaf collection program. This program is such a benefit for the community. It helps our already strained storm sewer system, reduces landfill waste, and makes less work for our residents. I was able to rake all my leaves to the curb over the weekend and return home from work to a clean yard. Not only did they collect the leaves, the street sweeper visited the following day to finish off the project. Kudos to all involved.

Wendy Jett, Lexington

It’s only a mask

In the 1940s hundreds of thousands of young Americans answered the call to serve. They left home, family, school, or job for training, then overseas deployment and ultimate danger in the cause of liberty and democracy. All but a few served with honor and courage. Some years later in the peacetime Army I faced no such danger, but I gained full respect for all the officers and others with whom I served.

Why bring up this history? Fast forward to 2020; a grave new threat is upon us. The enemy is not an armed military force off our shores. This is an invisible scourge present in every county, killing hundreds of thousands. And it is only abetted by disaffected Americans, some of them brandishing assault weapons, menacing statehouse, threatening governors. And for what purpose?

The ghosts of better souls lost on the beaches of Normandy and Inchon,the jungles of Guadalcanal and Vietnam and the cold ocean waters must be weeping to hear the craven moaning over the curtailing of partying and the discomfort of wearing a mask.

Hey, neighbor, it’s not a gas mask in a foxhole!

Ernest Henninger, Harrodsburg

Litmus test

Wearing a mask isn’t a political statement.

It’s an IQ statement.

Judy Rembacki, Georgetown

No-knock error

Thanks to reporter Beth Musgrave and the Herald-Leader for writing about the 2015 no-knock warrant mistake. The police were obviously not going to tell the public that they bashed in the wrong door until Mayor Linda Gorton’s Commission on Racial Justice and Equality inquired five years later, and the Herald-Leader filed an Open Records Act request. The police should have notified the mayor, city council, and the newspaper within days of the mistake. This city needs active civilian oversight of its police. Letting police supervise themselves is nuts.

Jerry Goerz, Lexington

‘Senseless action’

Hats off to Gov. Andy Beshear for ordering a review of the state police training materials after the disclosure that a training PowerPoint included quotes from Adolf Hitler.

With the 82nd anniversary of Kristallnacht having just passed, one has to wonder what the authors of the PowerPoint were thinking to use this dictator, responsible for the killing of six million Jews, as any sort of role model. The memories that Hitler’s name alone evokes in the minds of Jews around the world, and indeed of those men and women who fought in World War II against him, should have been enough of a signal to the training material authors to prevent this senseless action.

Thank you, governor!

John Rosenberg, Holocaust survivor, Prestonsburg

No choice needed

To most Democrats, President Donald Trump is like the unsuitable partner a son or daughter has acquired. The fact that the parents don’t like the unsuitable one, is often what draws the son or daughter to that person.

Like a wise parent, Democrats should not force those friends of ours who love Trump to make a choice between our friendship and Trump. Forcing such a choice among family always ends badly.

Nelson Barnes, Lexington

Try this!

Now that senatorial candidate Amy McGrath and congressional candidate Josh Hicks have four election losses between them in Kentucky, here’s an idea. They can run on one ticket against Uncle Andy in the Democratic primary for governor in 2023 (pretty good chance of them winning that one), then they could go on and run in the gubernatorial election in November and continue their streak with yet a third loss for each. Or just move to San Francisco, where they might actually have a shot at something.

Mike Sweeney, Lexington

Dentists can help

Exodus remains relevant. This biblical passage is relevant because thousands of lives are exiting Earth for a new reason — a persecuting coronavirus. Exodus is happening despite state governments’ public health messaging to social distance, wear masks, and distribute personal protective equipment. Exodus is happening despite pharmaceutical companies racing to produce an effective vaccine. And exodus is happening despite heroic efforts of healthcare providers in attempts to halt progression of an advancing viral infection. This tremendous loss of life and the potential for more brings to mind a question: Can we do more?

One public health measure that should be considered is the expansion of the network of vaccine providers. Expanding the network would help with vaccine dissemination and speed delivery. And, dentistry can help. Dentists give more injections on a daily basis than almost all other healthcare providers. Their knowledge and expertise in injection administration, pain control, and disease prevention puts them at the top of the list for logical vaccine provider expansion. Oregon already allows dentists to administer vaccines. With a simple swipe of the pen, boards of dentistry can amend the Dental Practice Act and allow dentists to administer vaccines. I say, let my people (i.e., dentists) help.

Dr. Craig S. Miller, Nicholasville

Hometown hero

I’ve met a hero. Last month, due to a recurring medical problem, my wife and I had to go to the emergency room at Baptist Health in Lexington. Once we were in our cubicle we were assigned a nurse whose name was Miranda. She was caring, efficient, and professional. While talking with her, we learned that during the worst part of the coronavirus crisis in New York City, Miranda volunteered to go there and spent three months taking care of COVID-19 patients. Upon returning to Lexington she learned of the need for her services in Arizona, which was suffering a COVID-19 crisis, and volunteered to go do battle with the virus once more. We were awed at her courage to take such action and I remarked to her that I was a veteran but she was truly a hero. She is one of so many brave heroes to risk themselves to save others. If this dark cloud of the coronavirus has a silver lining, it is that we have got to witness so many heroes emerging in all facets of life to provide all kinds of needed and necessary services to allow us to survive and endure during this pandemic. May they be blessed by God and honored by we who are in their debt.

Harry Tucker, Lexington

Plea to AG

I am one of more than 3,000 students and parents nationwide who is disappointed that 14 state attorneys general have failed to assist us in recouping a $1,900 “cancellation fee” that was withheld from us by Voyageurs International, LTD when, because of the pandemic, it scuttled the “Ambassadors of Music” European music tour we were invited to participate in.

I consider my situation to fall under the purview of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron as I was nominated by my choir instructor at Harrison County High School in Cynthiana to participate in the tour. Also making this worthy of the attorney general’s review, I received an acclamation from then-Gov. Matt Bevin congratulating me on the honor.

Attorney General Cameron should investigate the company and get an accurate accounting of true expenditures as well as refunds received from airlines, hotels, and other companies.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey secured a settlement of more than $1.4 million for residents whose educational trips were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If the Massachusetts attorney general can work on behalf of students like me, so should Attorney General Cameron.

Madison Case, Cynthiana