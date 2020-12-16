Letters to the Editor: ‘I am begging.’ Readers plead with McConnell for COVID-19 help.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, standing with his wife Elaine Chao, gives remarks after winning reelection over Democratic challenger Amy McGrath at the Omni Hotel in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. aslitz@herald-leader.com

Please, senator

I am begging Sen. Mitch McConnell for help for his constituents and hundreds of thousands of Americans who are suffering terribly. I am a Democrat. However, I have relationships with several Republicans whose friendship I cherish and I know Democrats who are dear to me. We’re regular people who may not agree with many of the ideals that the other holds but we work together to keep our friendships alive. Now we’re working together to survive.

There are police officers here in Kentucky who are worried about what the future holds. There are single mothers who are struggling to keep food on the table at Christmas time. There are families who’ve lost loved ones to COVID-19 who are now facing eviction and possible exposure to the virus themselves. There are frontline workers providing access to food and basic necessities for us who are truly scared for their lives but need their paycheck to survive. There are so many other tragic stories that people in the richest country in the world face.

Please... please help us.

D. Michelle Howell, Lexington

Just act!

Do something, Mitch! As a lifelong Kentuckian I am so ashamed of Sen. Mitch McConnell. Here we are in the worst pandemic in my lifetime; citizens in need of food, economic support, housing relief, etc. And instead of leading, as usual he is obstructing. Stand up and freaking do something. He has the power and it’s obvious he’s had an addiction to power for most of his life, yet he consistently squanders it. I realize he’s scared of President Donald Trump’s wrath, but he’s got a new six-year window and Trump is about out. Show some guts, stand up, get it together, and pass a stimulus package. For once, be a leader for getting people to work together, reaching across the aisle and providing support for Kentuckians and all Americans that desperately need it from their elected officials. Kentucky is still in the top 10 for poverty, hunger, and overdoses, and 44th for healthcare. Mitch has been our senator for 36 years and Senate majority leader for five years. How does he want to be remembered? As the obstructionist, or the majority leader that brought lasting change to the great citizens of our commonwealth and the country?

Geoff Wilson, Lexington

Why, voters?

This letter is about the stupidity of the Kentucky voters. Before the election, Sen. Mitch “Ditch it” McConnell was agreeing to a $1 trillion relief bill, but since the election, the power-hungry monster says $500 billion is more than enough. It’s bad enough that we have President Donald Trump in the Oval Office acting like the biggest spoiled brat around. We also have McConnell, who doesn’t care not only about the people of the great state of Kentucky, but of the United States as well. These voters believed in a con artist who is stealing their homes, jobs, and food for their children. McConnell needs to go, and if the voting in Georgia goes against the Democratic party, then there is no stopping him.

If McConnell is afraid of losing that power after Trump leaves office, then I wonder why he won’t do his job and help the American people and those of his own state. I am 66 years old and was born with a bad heart, yet I have lived longer than I ever thought I would, and to see the idiocy of those who still believe in his lies and of those of the president is unreal.

Edward Robert Rhodes, Corbin