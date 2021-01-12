Letters to the Editor: Ashamed of Andy Barr, a ‘lapdog’ for Trump even after Capitol riot.

U.S. Rep. Andy Barr joins the stage with President Donald Trump at Eastern Kentucky University’s Alumni Coliseum in Richmond during his rally for re-election in Kentucky’s Sixth Congressional District. Oct 13, 2018. mdorsey@herald-leader.com

‘Trump lapdog’





How curious that Rep. Andy Barr is “outraged” about President Donald Trump having been blocked from Twitter usage, on grounds that this Twitter restriction is “unAmerican.” What I find outrageous and unAmerican is what we are dealing with from a president who incited his supporters to riot, endangering lives, destroying property, and overall not sticking with his “rule of law” mantra that we’ve heard for the past four years. Unfortunately, it seems that Kentuckians have elected a Trump lapdog who doesn’t have the backbone to stand up for what is good and right for this country. It’s a sorry day when an elected official is abusing social media with encouragement to mayhem and violence on the very grounds of the nation’s Capitol. Not just this country, but the whole world was in shock on Jan. 6 when rioters tried to take over the Capitol, rather than let the procedures of democracy play out as planned. I, for one, wouldn’t be happier if I never had to hear or see another Trump in my lifetime. Next time the GOP nominates a presidential candidate, please give us someone we can work with. Kudos to Twitter for having made this restriction.

Lorayne Burns, Lexington

State’s shame

Congressman Andy Barr was outraged by Twitter’s decision to ban President Donald Trump.

If this is what “outrages” him about this past week, Barr has something seriously wrong with him. My grandfather’s picture (Congressman John Y. Brown Sr.) hangs in his office as a former congressman from Lexington. What a pathetic and sad person Barr must be. Trump, the president he endorsed, the president that campaigned for him, sent an armed mob to march on Congress with chants to hang Vice President Mike Pence. They brought a noose and zip ties, guns and bombs, a Capitol police officer sworn to protect him died, and his response is how dare Twitter take down Trump’s account? How dare he. He should be censured by the House. He is Kentucky’s shame.

Benham J. Sims III, Louisville

Retract or resign

Although Rep. Andy Barr did not object to the Electoral College vote, he has an open letter on his website and Twitter which asserts voter irregularities and fraud in the recent election, with no evidence to support these allegations.

It is unconscionable that our congressman is undermining confidence in our elections. The Trump administration has lost more than 60 court cases challenging the election. The Department of Homeland Security has found no voting machines were compromised. Secretaries of state in all states, including Republicans in the swing states of Georgia and Nevada, have certified their elections were fair. The FBI and Department of Justice found that fraud was minuscule and did not affect any results. In short, there is no legitimate source reporting significant voting irregularity anywhere in the United States.

I realize that all politicians will spin facts to benefit their views, but Barr’s allegations are more than spin, they are falsehoods. In fact, they are the kind of lies that cause people to feel powerless and desperate, and feed the action of extremists like those who attacked our government on Jan. 6. Representative Barr needs to retract his statement or resign, because Kentucky’s 6th District deserves better.

Alice Wasielewski Lexington

Barr parrots Fox

President Donald Trump’s rhetoric instigated the riot at the Capitol. The blame really lies with the Fox opinion show personalities, who made the riot possible by promoting Trump from the beginning. What is the lead story for this week on Fox? Nothing about the attack or Trump’s role in instigating the attack. Fox’s big story is that the government is allowing our First Amendment rights to be taken away because Twitter decided to take away Trump’s account. They don’t mention that Trump violated Twitter’s policy against inciting violence.

Meanwhile Congressman Andy Barr, shortly after cowering in fear in some secure room in the Capitol during the attack by Trump’s confederate troops, did not have any comments on the assault or the mob. Instead he decided to follow the Fox News party line and complain about Twitter taking away soon to be ex-President Trump’s right to incite further violence.

Fox TV already gives Trump an unfiltered forum for his non-factual opinions. If they are so concerned that Trump needs a social media platform too, why doesn’t Fox start their own competitor to Twitter. They could name it Prevaricator.

Kevin Kline, Lexington

Guided by constituents

Congressman Hal Rogers of the 5th District is receiving a lot of flack for his vote against certification of the electoral votes. Could it be possible, I wonder if he voted in a way that reflects the feelings of his constituents and not the instructions of Sen. Mitch McConnell. I could not find any complaints from Harlan, Hazard, etc. How refreshing... a politician that votes in the best interest of the people who elected him.

