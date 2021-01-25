Letters to the Editor: Some praise, some confusion over vaccine rollout in Lexington

Vaccine confusion

I feel very blessed to have agents from many places helping me find information on how to receive the vaccine. My daughter who lives in Georgia keeps calling me with suggestions for signing up to get the vaccine. My husband and I both visit pharmacies asking pharmacists the best suggestions on how to receive the vaccine and get no answers. My doctor’s office cannot even give me any information and has not received the vaccine. In the meantime, I am told whole families all around me are getting the vaccine. My husband was lucky enough to receive the vaccine at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center and I am very thankful. My 70th birthday is Jan. 30 and I have no idea where that puts me on the phase scale, but that can just mix in with all the other frustration and confusion. Please just make some beacon of light and information so I will at least have some idea where I stand in line.

Rebecca Brothers, Lexington

‘Quick, efficient’

Kudos to the UK HealthCare heroes at Kroger Field. We registered for the COVID vaccine and received a 5:00-5:20 appointment on Inauguration Day. We parked at 4:45 and were in a rapidly moving line for about 10 minutes outside. Inside, the registration process was quick and efficient. A few more minutes and we were at our shot station. The room -- filled with volunteers and healthcare workers -- was a sea of efficiency, not unlike a NASA control room on launch day. After receiving the vaccine, we were asked to sit for 15 minutes to ensure we were OK, and we were on our way home at 5:35.

We are grateful for UK’s expert planning, logistics, and delivery of this life-saving vaccine.

Carole and Douglas Boyd, Lexington

Better system needed

COVID 19 vaccine sign-up through Baptist Health couldn’t be more frustrating. When able to finally access the website featuring dates and times, after picking a time, filling out identifying information, completing a Captiva, a message said “pick a different time.” That done, then reentering Social Security number, doing another Captiva, again: “pick a different time.” Repeated 10 times until finally “no appointment times available.” Was it a matter of not typing fast enough? Why grant access to the sign-up website to many and let the fastest typist win the appointment? Childbirth was easier and more pleasant. Baptist established an email alert system, why not use that to grant a place in line to access the website and be able to successfully sign up? This free-for-all push and shove sign-up method includes no attempt at fairness.

I am not criticizing a shortage of vaccine or inability to vaccinate more quickly. That is understandable. Putting so little thought into the design of the sign-up was not. I would be happy to receive a date six months from now. I am not happy being told to revisit the website often. Happier to stick a needle in my eye.

Nancy Terhaar, Lexington

Grateful to Gorton, Swanson

I would like to thank both Mayor Linda Gorton for appointing Mark Swanson to the 3rd District Council position shortly after my husband Jake Gibbs passed away and Mark for accepting the job.

Mark gave his all to this work, while still holding a position in the University of Kentucky’s College of Public Health. I believe his number one achievement was his engagement with the issue of racial equity and justice. He served on the Mayor’s Commission for Racial Justice and Equality, went to Black Lives Matters protests and interviewed citizens and police to better understand varying perspectives, with a goal of improving our processes and community.

Mark was honest, smart and fearless. Mark sometimes asked uncomfortable questions that challenged policies and procedures and he listened to what people said. He was willing to dispense with accepted, if unspoken, propriety because he believed people’s lives and civil rights were on the line.

Mark also co-sponsored legislation holding Kentucky Utilities accountable for their over-the-top tree policies that were predicated on disastrous future scenarios and took little account of the environmental damage they would cause. He also worked on building a collaborative LFUCG-UK COVID response.

Jake would have been impressed with and grateful for his friend Mark’s work, as am I.

Anita Courtney, Lexington