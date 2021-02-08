Letters to the Editor: Unhappy UK basketball fans. Getting kids back to school.

John Calipari talked to the Kentucky team during a timeout against Tennessee on Feb. 6, 2021. The Vols defeated UK, 82-71. aslitz@herald-leader.com

So much losing

Watching the University of Kentucky men’s basketball losses piling up, I never thought I would ever say it but, thank goodness football season is not too far away.

Joseph E. Long, Lexington

NBA Cal’s home

I wonder if anyone in the Commonwealth of Kentucky really believes that Coach John Calipari is worth $100 million. That’s about what he’s been paid over the last 11 years. He’s produced the same results as coaches Joe B. Hall, Rick Pitino and Tubby Smith… one national championship. His focus is NBA recruiting, not the University of Kentucky’s best interests, and that is where he needs to go as he would do Kentucky a big favor.

Robert Adams, Lexington

School reopening

Kudos to Henry Clay High School student Sarah Clark. Her opinion piece recently published in the Herald-Leader (“If teachers are now getting the vaccine, why can’t we go back to school?”) is very well written and so right about opening schools. I can’t figure out why, on weekends, Costco is a shoulder to shoulder “superspreader” mob scene while schools and restaurants are closed. Something is wrong with this picture.

Judy Harvey, Lexington

Bill hurts public ed

Misuse of state funds, especially during an emergency, is so wrong. Yet that’s exactly what the “educational opportunities accounts” legislation, House Bill 149/Senate Bill 25, does by taking money from our General Fund and allowing profiteering “management firms” to oversee the public funding of vouchers for private school costs without any oversight from state and local education authorities. It’s a huge tax giveaway for wealthy investors. These tax breaks will cost the state over $200 million in lost revenue, just in the short term. Our public schools no doubt will shoulder the brunt. If passed, this regressive tax break will increase by 25% a year forever. Is this the beginning of the end of our public schools? Only urban private schools stand to benefit. This would adversely impact rural public schools due to decreased funding from declining enrollment. Private schools can deny access to children with special needs. This leaves them with underfunded schools and limited services.

As a retired public school teacher, I am appalled that our state legislators are even considering this anti-public education gamble, i.e. business opportunity. Please call the message line at 800-372-7181 to ask your legislators to oppose HB 149/SB 25. Our children’s futures are at stake.

Rosanne F. Klarer, Georgetown

Outdoor classes

Presently our Route 11 Lextran bus goes from the bus terminal to North Eagle Creek. We can easily extend that route to Jacobson Park and drop students off to outdoor classrooms at pavilions. Other high school students will be able to drive. Let’s try to use Jacobson Park for education, with instructors communicating as to whether class will be indoors at the schools or outdoors at Jacobson Park, or any other parks in Lexington with pavilions. Just because we’re eager to get students back to school doesn’t mean that schools need to operate like they did in the past. Let us be safe and smart.

Michael Noga, Lexington

School tax report

I am concerned about how well students are doing and their progress. (I have no children in school).

I am requesting a report on this school year’s test scores and last year’s scores and remarks/comments from school board members.

I wonder if there will be a need to hold back students because of no progress and being unready for the next grade. I also wonder if our school taxes are being used wisely to educate students.

Second: a report on the taxes used to fund school transportation/buses. I wonder if this tax is being used wisely and if it is still needed.

John Hirschfeld, Lexington

No Gitmo vaccines

All people in the United States of America should be given the COVID-19 vaccine before our government considers the imprisoned at Guantanamo Bay detention center. The inhumane, violent atrocities they committed against out country don’t give them a free pass. The pharmaceutical companies are making a fortune. Who lied to us about the stockpile of vaccines? Everyone has to contact their representatives in government and say no vaccines to Gitmo prisoners until our citizens are taken care of.

Gail Burton, Lexington