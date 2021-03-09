Letters to the Editor: Proud of UK for ‘vital service’ it provides in vaccine program

Roberta Mason, left, of Frankfort, with her daughter Sherry Brown, received the 100,000th COVID-19 vaccination at Kroger Field on the University of Kentucky campus Thursday. University of Kentucky volunteers and staff began vaccinating local residents against the coronavirus on Jan. 19 inside the home of the football Wildcats that has become the university’s centralized vaccine distribution center. Many who have received the vaccine there have praised the university’s process as easy and efficient. UKphoto

‘Vital service’

My husband and I have been so impressed and grateful for the efficient way the University of Kentucky has operated its COVID vaccine program. It is a huge service to our community and a great relief to those of us who have received our vaccines. Who knew one could be so excited to go for a shot — but we were.

At our first vaccine, it was seamless in how the system was arranged, with friendly, knowledgeable, and efficient staff and volunteers. We were there approximately 25 minutes, including the 15 minutes required to wait after the inoculation.

Recently we received our 2nd vaccine — the booster — and, again, the ease of the process was amazing and even comforting. Thank you to the organizers and the many volunteers of this huge and important program and for the opportunity you gave us to feel much safer in very difficult and trying times.

The University of Kentucky has every reason to be proud of what it is accomplishing. It is doing a huge, complex, and vital service for all of us.

Thank you.

Susan and John Stempel, Lexington

KU rate proposal

Lexington’s attorneys need to vigorously oppose Kentucky Utilities’ application for large rate increases, the third one in four years. With unemployment at record levels, and multiple economic sectors almost totally closed, rapidly increasing utility rates is unwise, and encourages unpayable bills.

KU wants to charge all residential customers with electric $ 0.61 a day for their mandatory connection fee, (misnamed a “basic service” fee, but providing no service. A business closed due to COVID using zero electricity still has to pay the fee). This charge of $222.65 a year, before providing any electricity, can guarantee the company a profit, but is an exploitation of dense housing areas and low-income neighborhoods in the city. The mandatory “basic service” charge needs to be repealed.

Social Security payments have risen only about 10% in seven years; Kentuckians’ income increased only 2% in the past nine years. Yet, KU wants a 10% increase in one year. No surprise that seniors/lower income people are unable to pay these bills. KU’s request is unscrupulous, and exploitative. Our attorneys must fight hard to have these large increases disallowed.

Wallace McMullen, Louisville

They work for us

I voted for President Joe Biden in 2020 because of the absolute disdain I had for former President Donald Trump. This did not mean I liked Biden as a candidate, though. His warmongering as well as his complacency in the issues happening with regard to our country were apparent to me. I simply chose — for lack of better words — the lesser of the two evils.

I am sure my decision was the correct one, particularly after seeing the civil unrest that culminated into a full-on insurrection encouraged by Trump.

I will, however, not let these facts blind me to Biden’s tragic mistakes. He is reigniting conflict with his airstrikes on Syrian targets, further entrenching us in a neverending Middle Eastern conflict that has been raging for the majority of my life. Many citizens have expressed the same frustrations that I have regarding this decision. What I ask of them is to remember to give every president that same amount of criticism. Many of these people never said anything negative about Trump, which has set a bad precedent. They work for us, they make policies for us, they follow our rules. Let’s remember this as we continue to elect new leaders.

Zaynab Khan, Lexington

Contorted ‘logic’

I wonder if anyone else noticed U.S. Sen. Rand Paul’s latest non sequitur talking on FOX. It goes like this: The new Biden administration is pushing for a $15 minimum wage; Black teenagers are a group affected by wage hikes; therefore Biden hates Black teenagers.

That is exactly the kind of rhetoric causing such rancor in the public discourse. In the first place, the only person whose feelings (or thoughts for this matter) Paul can attempt to describe is himself. Paul is not clairvoyant. Next, Paul’s logical fallacy is based on malicious intent: It was deliberate.

In person-to-person interactions, this kind of sneaky manipulation is verbal abuse. If noticed, one is entitled to call for time-out and should require the other person to rephrase using only reference to their own feelings or thoughts.

Doug Epling, Lexington