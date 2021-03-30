Letters to the Editor: Investigate NCAA for disparities between men’s & women’s sports

FILE - In this March 14, 2012, file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in Pittsburgh before an NCAA tournament college basketball game. NCAA basketball administrators apologized to the women’s basketball players and coaches after inequities between the men’s and women’s tournament went viral on social media. Administrators vowed to do better. NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt spoke on a zoom call Friday, March 19, 2021, a day after photos showed the difference between the weight rooms at the two tournaments. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File) AP

Plates disappointing

It may have saved Kentucky’s Transportation Cabinet money by using digital printing for the new license plates to alleviate storage space and mass production, only to sacrifice creativity in design for a simplistic look (reminiscent of the 2003-2005 plate) Hopefully, no one received monetary compensation for this design.

Greg Hampton, Pineville

NCAA at fault

The NCAA is “on the ball” when it comes to investigating, handing down sanctions or penalties if infractions are discovered with participating college sports teams.

That said, I think it is time the NCAA should be investigated for discrimination that it has allowed to go on for years: the discrimination between the men’s and women’s sports programs at most all colleges.

Women’s programs have most always got the short end at most of America’s institutions. This is recently evidenced by videos from women players participating in the 2021 NCAA tournament. The recordings are a true visual of the differences, not only in practice and work out facilities, but also the extreme differences in meals for the men and women players. The discrimination definitely does not stop here. There are cases of general harassment, sexual harassment, LGBTQ harassment as well as other documented discriminatory events for both men and women’s teams.

I say shame on the NCAA and the colleges that have allowed and still allow these disgusting discriminatory practices to continue in college sports.

I think the ball is now in the NCAA’s court and it must investigate and hand down sanctions to itself for allowing these shameful events to continue.

Stanley D. Sturgill, Lynch

More UL

I enjoy your sports stories, but as a recent transplant to the Central Kentucky area from Louisville, I would love to see some love for the Louisville sports teams. The Louisville women as well as University of Kentucky women have done well this season and it would be great to see more coverage on the University of Louisville in the Central Kentucky area. The local paper in Louisville covers both UL and UK equally.

Linda Penn, Richmond

Duty to help

We live in one of the most powerful nations on Earth, and that is easily forgettable when life around us consists of scrolling through social media, finding time to grocery shop, and catching the next March Madness game. It is easily forgettable that one in nine people are hungry and one billion people are still living without electricity. To those that live in an underdeveloped country, their next thoughts consist of where their next meal will come from, or how far it is to get to a bathroom. Living in a nation with so much influence on the rest of the world, we have a responsibility to help those that are impacted by global poverty, especially from the secondary socioeconomic impacts of COVID-19. Anybody can call their congressional leaders today and tell them to support the International Affairs Budget. This budget invests in fighting pandemic disease, implementing agriculture programs to prevent hunger, and providing essential governance assistance to emerging democracies. When we invest in these vulnerable communities, we protect ourselves by increasing national security, creating new opportunities for American exports, and increasing potential for much larger returns on investment.

Madelyn Mulloy, Lexington

Open the state

So COVID deaths are down, cases are way down, the positivity rate is under 3%, yet Emperor Andy, the ranking dictator of Kentucky, still will not open up the state. Yes, Gov. Andy Beshear did bless us with an extra 10% allowed in restaurants, as long as nobody stands close to each other and keeps their masks on, and doesn’t linger near the bar. And to make sure of this, he still won’t allow bar stools or seating at the bar. Because everyone knows you can only catch COVID if you sit at a bar on a stool. And you can only catch COVID if you’re inside an establishment past midnight, because COVID runs rampant after midnight. It used to run rampant after 11 p.m. But now it waits until the magic bewitching hour of 12 a.m.

I’m sure if this dictator has his way, we will never get back to normal, because normal is not wearing a mask everywhere you go and being scared to death to walk outside your home without one. Open up Kentucky! It’s time to get back to normal.

Mike Sweeney, Lexington