Letters: Mobile home park residents were ‘kept in the dark’ about shopping center plan

The sign for the North Fork Mobile Home Park sits along Flemingsburg Road close to the interstate 64 on and off ramp in Morehead, Ky. The park is one of the last few trailer parks in the Morehead city limits. Over 50 residents live in the park, many have moved already, but others struggle to find or afford other options. swalker@herald-leader.com

More time

I was a resident at the North Fork Mobile Home Park for nearly 10 years. Like all of my neighbors at North Fork, in March I was informed about a pending sale and told that the trailer I rented would be moved by the end of April. We had heard rumors of the sale for over a year, but the owners (Fraley Commercial Properties) refused to give the tenants a straight answer about the sale. Rumors swirled and panic abounded.

The owners, the buyers (headed by Patrick Madden), the city, and the county all insist that residents knew about this and had a chance to make their concerns known, but that is not true. We were kept in the dark. Now, many of my former neighbors face uncertainty. Some may lose their homes, and for what? A shopping center? A group led by current and former residents has been protesting, making calls, and meeting with anyone involved that is willing to listen. So far, our attempts at securing more time for residents still living there have been in vain. Time is running out and we need your support. Follow Justice 4 North Fork on Facebook or Twitter and sign the petition.

Jason Griffith, Winchester

‘Simple solution’

Congratulations to the Herald-Leader for publishing an insightful opinion piece by economists from across the commonwealth. After clearly laying out the economic and medical damage of climate change, these economists endorse a solution — a fee on all oil, gas, and coal. The proposed carbon fee will be revenue-neutral because all money will be returned to citizens to offset possible higher prices. Imports from countries without carbon fees will be charged a fee at our border, proportional to the amount of carbon required for production. The import fee also will be distributed to American citizens. This solution encourages the development of cheap, clean alternatives to fossil fuels. As a medical scientist, I know that climate change and air pollution affect health. Air pollution is especially dangerous for babies with their developing lungs and immature brains. I want to protect two grandchildren that my wife and I expect this year. I encourage Rep. Andy Barr and Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul to support a carbon fee. Thanks for discussing a simple and cost effective free market solution to climate change and air pollution.

Dr. Charles T. Lutz, Lexington

Fine, confine them

Our state auditor reports finding 37 full time state employees, 10 of those in our state unemployment compensation office, claimed benefits in their own favor in the total amount of $116,978. If prosecuted and found guilty, the court should consider fines double the amount they received and several months home confinement...with a bracelet. Too tough? Ask someone who tried to obtain their benefits but had the door slammed in their face.

Tom Dixon, Lexington

Extend 60% rule

With the filibuster rule in effect the Senate, with limited exception, cannot pass legislation with less than 60% of the vote. The argument for this is protection from a tyranny of the majority. The counter argument is that the 60% requirement threatens a tyranny of the minority.

The reader is free to judge which might be the lesser tyranny. In either case fairness in government would require the same criterion for that third branch of the federal government, the Supreme Court. With a 60% rule in effect there, no ruling of the current court could take effect with less than a 6 to 3 vote in favor. Republicans, whether conservative or authoritarian, could hardly object since the current court already has a 6 to 3 advantage in its favor. Still, the rule would at least have the saving effect of blocking extreme actions which one or more of the current Republican appointees could not stomach.

Surely Senate leaders Curmudgeonly Chuck Schumer and Mellifluous Mitch McConnell could put the Senate to work on this.

Ernest Henninger, Harrodsburg

Disgusted by Dems

Isn’t it amazing that the hypocrites in the Democratic Party used the filibuster over 300 times during President Donald Trump’s tenure but now want to do away with it. I also object to laws that ensure only eligible citizens can vote. You have to have an ID to drive, open a bank account, etc. Only a party wanting to have ineligible voters casting a ballot would object to this.

William Riffe, Lancaster