Letters to the Editor: Lexington designed for cars, not for humans

Cars line up while waiting to turn onto New Circle Road from Nicholasville Road at 5:35 p.m. in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Cars the stars

I have lived in Lexington for four years. I am often asked by friends and colleagues from elsewhere how I like it. I reply by saying, “It is… ummm… carcentric.” That is not a compliment. This city has been designed for cars, rather than people. These design decisions have produced unwalkable and unbikeable streets and encouraged a mindset of car dependency.

I am glad to see the “Imagine Nicholasville Road” project will encourage use of buses, bikes, and walking. Of course there are opponents, as exemplified by Barry Saturday in his Herald-Leader commentary on the project. He relegates the role of buses to “…ensuring free or low-cost transportation access for those who need it”. (Translation: Lexingtonians believe buses are for poor people.) I disagree. As a faculty member at the University of Kentucky with a six-digit salary, I rely on buses and my bicycle for transportation. It should be normal to pick a mode of transportation based on where you are going, rather than defaulting to a car for every trip. Cities with a future are humancentric, rather than carcentric. This means providing a robust public transportation system, which benefits everyone at every income level.

Melissa Clarkson, assistant professor of biomedical informatics, Lexington

Keep dogs safe

Most Kentuckians love dogs. They would never come home, put the family dog in a chicken coop, close the door, and leave him there for the rest of his life without walks, toys, or even a bed. Yet this is happening to thousands of dogs everyday in puppy mills, and Kentucky has no laws to stop it.

The latest Horrible Hundred report from the Humane Society of the United States includes a Kentucky breeder who moved to our state after pleading guilty to animal mistreatment in Wisconsin and also being linked to a horrific fire that killed many dogs there. The breeder was found again operating a puppy mill in our state. The lack of laws in Kentucky make it an attractive haven for puppy mills, where most of them operate in secrecy and are never inspected.

With these puppy mills in our own state, the last thing we need is pet stores bringing in even more puppy mill dogs from all over the country. Lexington and the surrounding areas can help address the problem by passing an ordinance requiring that pet stores only source puppies from shelters and rescues.

Together we fight animal abuse.

Tymory Stanton, Wilmore

Get a jab

Engaging in risky behavior is defined now as refusing to get vaccinated. It seems so easy to protect one’s community and loved ones.

Hampton (Hoppy) Henton, Versailles

Walk with purpose

Since I retired from Lexington Rescue Mission last August, I’ve taken up walking about 10 miles a day to lose weight and improve my health. As I walked, I noticed how much unsightly litter there was along the sidewalks, and I decided to become part of the solution to the problem. I would grab a couple of grocery bags from home as I started to walk, and I began to clean up the area along the way. Gradually, the neighborhoods began to look better, and I would like to think some people are beginning to think twice before they throw their trash on the ground. I’m feeling better about myself since my walk is no longer just about myself! And most recently, I’ve started to pray for the neighbors within the area I’m walking. It’s becoming part of my ongoing ministry to love and serve God and man.

Almost anyone can serve their neighborhood by choosing a path near where they live to regularly walk and keep clean. You’ll get some good exercise, meet some neighbors along the way, and set a good example for others to follow.

Jim Connell, Lexington

Fans out of line

I watched a girls’ softball district game the other night between Lafayette and Tates Creek high schools. I was shocked at the way Lafayette fans disrespectfully taunted the girls on the other team. Lafayette has a good team. However, the game was tarnished by behavior that seemed accepted by the adults and the administration. Can we not respect the players and yet cheer for our teams?

Jackie A. Hess-Whitaker, Mount Sterling