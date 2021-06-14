Letters to the Editor: Lexington, keep your nose out of Scott County’s trash business

The Central Kentucky Landfill in Georgetown, Ky., Thursday, Oct. 16, 2019. In 2015, the he landfill began taking trash from Fayette County but Scott County no longer allows out-of-county trash at the Central Kentucky Landfill. aslitz@herald-leader.com

MYOB, Lexington

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council has NO business choosing to encroach on Scott County’s landfill legal fight. In playing the “regionality card” they have chosen to stick their noses into Scott County’s business, while simultaneously ignoring their own selectivity. The council wants to force Scott County residents to deal with the consequences of its trash, but only Fayette County residents can access its hazardous waste drop off days. Lexington Councilman Josh McCurn (and the other seven members who voted yes) feels it is his right to “simply ask for an expansion of this landfill”. It’s not his landfill; Scott County residents asked for this change after having had to deal with all of the excess notices of violation — I attended these meetings. I also don’t recall seeing any notices in the Georgetown paper about a meeting to consider adding this issue to the council’s agenda. Please do NOT vote on June 24 to interfere in another county’s business, unless council members want to invite others to start interfering in theirs.

Virginia Teague, Georgetown

‘Outrageous’

As Scott County residents, we find it very interesting that the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council is considering meddling in another county’s business. A recent Herald-Leader article reported the council is to discuss sending a letter to the state environmental cabinet opposing Scott County’s position and court rulings on expansion of the landfill.

This is a classic case of politicians attempting to make a point based on fear to their residents on what might happen, without fairly representing past results. Yes, Lexington-Fayette County’s garbage costs might go up, though the fact that they saw a 20% reduction in costs when they last changed vendors still stands.

Legal actions by the operators of the landfill have been consistently opposed by Scott County. The courts have held that the landfill is at capacity and have given the operator a year to find alternate facilities. Instead of heeding the courts and the wishes of residents, the council has made it clear they have plans to lobby the executive branch. The only reason the council refuses to use land already within their own area is that building such a landfill there, as planned for Scott’s expansion, would be politically disastrous.

The council’s attempts to overturn Scott County’s choice on actions that directly affect Scott County residents, and multiple court rulings, are outrageous.

Scott County’s leadership has the best interests, as well as support, of their residents. So, please, keep your politics out of our county.

Don Dziubakowski, Georgetown

Stupid. That’s us.

Teri Carter’s recent opinion piece didn’t ask the right question: What does the GOP think of us? The answer is simple: We are stupid.

Stupid people who accept lies as truth. Stupid people who believe somehow, some way, President Joe Biden is going to change the U.S. Constitution so he can take away my 900 double barrel assault weapon with a 5,000 round clip that I use to hunt slithering serpents. Stupid people that believe that an angry horde of five-year-olds are about invade the Bluegrass. And stupid enough to believe the teaching of some third-rate moron who says getting a vaccine shot will cause men to to lose their manhood.

Yes — we are stupid. If the GOP says it — we believe it.

We believe that Kentucky “tourists” who went to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 with murderous intent should be let go.

We are stupid, because if we weren’t, Sen. Mitch McConnell, Sen. Rand Paul, and Rep. Andy Barr would be on unemployment.

The GOP loves Kentucky because we are so stupid.

Damian Beach, Frankfort

Dam a solution

After all the flooding that has gone on, I have an idea to prevent further damage: build the “Booneville Dam”. It would curtail flooding in Booneville, Beattyville, and Estill Country around Irvine.

Since we lost our cash crop (tobacco), there is not much farming going on and not many living in the area. They are talking of a 25 mile paddle trail on the South Fork of the Kentucky River. The water gets pretty low in summer and the dam would furnish ample water for the project.

Kentucky Route 11 from Booneville to Clay County would be one side of the dam.

E.D. Moore, Booneville