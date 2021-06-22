Letters: ‘His name is Beshear.’ Governor, not state legislators, led state through COVID.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a press conference after the Kentucky Supreme Court heard oral arguments for two cases challenging the governor’s ability to issue emergency declarations. rhermens@herald-leader.com

Praise needed

Thanks to Gov. Andy Beshear and his administration for the competent, efficient handling of the COVID-19 crisis. It has been a very concerning time and Governor Beshear’s calm and reassuring manner in his COVID updates have enabled me to get through this situation. Yes, Governor Beshear said we would get through this and we are now coming out on the other end. To the political rivals, I would like to ask them to thank the governor rather than criticize him for the lives he saved.

Linda Penn, Richmond

Op-ed laughable

It is absolutely telling, and hilariously so, that the only ones lauding the praises of the Kentucky General Assembly and their actions during the year long COVID pandemic and its aftermath are three Kentucky state representatives.

Please, boys, every citizen in Kentucky knows the name of the man who guided this state through a worldwide pandemic, saved lives, and ensured rapid economic recovery, and his name is Beshear and not any of your names listed with your pitifully short, self-serving opinion piece.

Candace Sacre, Frankfort

Speech not so free

I wonder if the First Amendment is still applicable to our constitutional republic. Sadly, it does not appear to be. Radical elements in our society, including some members of Congress, seek to nullify any speech or ideas which offend them. Does the First Amendment protect our right to express an opinion without fear of ostracism, including giving workers a pink slip should they offend someone with their ideas or words? We see large tech media censor certain people for offensive ideas, at least in their narrative, but are strangely silent while others incite venom that can be construed to be twice as offensive. No one is exempt from the biased scrutiny of the media. Lawyers, politicians, corporate executives, teachers, and a host of others have lost their jobs not because of incompetence, but because of offending some person or entity. As a famous quote states: “I do not agree with what you say but I will defend your right to express it to the last…” In past years, this quote had meaning in our republic, but it seems to be lost on those who do not cherish liberty.

Darrell Cook, Richmond

No-knock rule

Lexington police need not weep over the loss of no-knock warrants. They are clever and creative and will no doubt come up with many ways to use stealth, subterfuge, and darkness to execute traditional search warrants before battering down doors to terrify innocent residents and destroy property. My experience with criminal law says that any blanket rule prohibiting no-knock warrants is going to quickly be eviscerated, clause by clause. This has certainly happened with the Miranda warning doctrine which has been litigated to the point it is almost unrecognizable to its former glory. The war on crime (aka the war on drugs) marches on.

Sally Wasielewski, Lexington

Use retirees





Realizing there is a shortage of workers in some areas, it seems a potential source to at least partially fill the gap in the short run may be retirees. It may be worth the effort to look into how retirement benefits, Social Security, tax implications, or any other sources of income to retirees might be affected and if there are ways to minimize any adverse effects. I suspect there are retired individuals who would contribute, but don’t want to risk their retirement benefits. Extraordinary circumstances may warrant non-traditional thinking.

Charles Myers, Lexington

GOP and racism





Republicans and Fox News project the message that there is no “systemic racism” in our country today. The white Republican Party of Donald Trump is currently attempting to make and pass laws in red states all over America in hopes of suppressing the Black vote in future elections.

Instead of suppressing Black voters and other voters of color, the once Grand Old Party should compete to win their votes by promoting good policies.

It seems to me voter suppression is one example of systemic racism.

When the GOP becomes more diverse, more inclusive, and acknowledges systemic racism exists, productive bipartisan work can begin to make America a better, more just, more democratic nation. Because it’s the right thing to do, all Democratic and Republican legislators throughout the country should work to rid us of the insidious racism that’s been a part of our being for far too long.

Paul L. Whiteley Sr., Louisville