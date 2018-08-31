Meet new Herald-Leader community columnists

Over the next year, 14 people have volunteered to share their thoughts and feelings and perhaps spur conversation among Herald-Leader readers. We were gratified to receive more than 40 applications to be a community columnist.
We selected this group with diversity in mind: in political ideology, life experiences, location and age.
Most of their work will be published on Kentucky.com and on the HLopinions Facebook page. In print, we may publish full columns or excerpts to let you know what’s online. Several columns are now online and will be printed next week. Here are brief introductions:
Jason Belcher of Harold in Floyd County is a retired Air Force officer, runner of half-marathons and a published science fiction writer.
Carson Benn is a University of Kentucky doctoral student in history and missions coordinator for Park United Methodist Church in Lexington.
Jim Brutsman of Cynthiana has retired from a career in logistics that took took him around the world.
Tina V. Bryson of Lexington is a communications manager for a nonprofit and the mother of four.
Derek Jorge Campbell is an attorney, lobbyist and entrepreneur who divides his time between Lexington and Hazard.
Liz Carey of Versailles has recently returned to her hometown after 25 years working as a journalist in Cincinnati and South Carolina.
Amber Duke of Louisville is communications director for the American Civil Liberties Union and mother of a first grader.
Barbara Ellerbrook has run various nonprofits, is president of the Kentucky Federation of Republican Women and serves on the Fayette County Human Rights Commission.
Kathryn Hendrickson of Maysville is a retired prosecutor, a registered nurse and community volunteer.
Sarah Moore Katzenmaier of Lexington recently retired from IBM and works as a communications consultant.
Kristen Petersen O’Daniel of Springfield is a Denmark native and scientist who raises beef cattle and trains horses.
Thomas Richards of Lexington is a community banker in Eastern Kentucky who is interested in addiction-recovery issues.
Michael Smith of Cynthiana is an office worker for a Lexington contractor.
Annie Zomaya of Harlan is an Assyrian-American writer, adventure-seeker and dog mom.
Look for these writers, respond to them and share on social media.
Comments