Fitness community is thriving in Eastern Kentucky

Susan Miller has seen the change. “When we moved to Paintsville in 1997, I never saw anyone running. I mean, never. Now I see multiple people running every single day, all over the area. And you can participate in two, three and sometimes even four races each weekend.”
Brent Graden, founder of the newly created Prestonsburg Running Co., agrees: “Now, more than ever, people are doing their part to improve their physical fitness level through a great and positive running community right here in the hills. Truly, it’s transformative what’s happening in our own backyard.”
The growing fitness movement in Eastern Kentucky is not limited to a handful of elite endurance athletes. To the contrary, people from all walks of life and every fitness level are getting more active across the region. Community activities like Tuesday Night Track by groups like the Big Sandy Road Runners in Pikeville have attracted everyone from walkers and casual runners up to full and ultra-marathon competitors. Participants encourage each other to do their best no matter their fitness level, with full marathoners and first-time runners sharing the track side by side.
Running unites people in the pursuit of healthy living and an improved quality of life, and there is no shortage of opportunities to join in the fun. If you like obstacle course races, the upcoming Ruff Tuff Cuss race in Pikeville is a chance to test your mettle on some tough terrain and challenging obstacles from wall climbs to tire carrying.
Just across the border in West Virginia, our neighbors in the Tug Valley Road Runners offer a host of regular running events, from 5Ks and half marathons up to the now world-famous Hatfield & McCoy Marathon held annually in June. Caravans from Eastern Kentucky to West Virginia and vice versa on U.S. Hwy. 119 regularly bustle with runners going back and forth to support each other’s racing events.
Runners in Eastern Kentucky are not only improving their fitness levels, but they have a chance to enjoy spectacular natural beauty as they run outdoor routes like the Pine Mountain Trail. With an abundance of mountain trails and paths to run on, runners can enjoy the solitude of nature while never being far away from civilization. The steep terrain adds additional health benefits, as even completing short distances can still provide plenty of exercise.
Nutrition is another area being actively embraced by Eastern Kentucky’s fitness community. Thanks to partnerships with local businesses, healthy selections are now available at locations like Double Kwiks across the area. Bootcamp Certified Healthy meals offer shoppers healthy and nutritious choices that are also affordable and tasty.
Running is a great equalizer. The run doesn’t care if you have a white-collar job or a blue-collar job, it doesn’t care what religion you belong to, or whether you belong to one at all. And contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to be fast to be a successful runner.
I’m not fast, I’ve never finished a half marathon in under two hours in my life. What matters is how far you go, not how long it takes you to get there.
Imagine a world where people who wear different brands of shoes can still be friends. That’s our fitness community in Eastern Kentucky.
Jason Belcher of Harold is an entrepreneur and former Air Force officer. Reach him at jasonsbelcher@gmail.com.
