Tired of MAGA mania, and I’m not going to take it anymore

I’ve been mulling over a conversation in which three people advised me that President Donald Trump and the Republicans’ appeal is that people want to get back to the way things were, and when they say they will fix things it is easy to believe them.
They went on to say that Trump’s supporters are desperate for someone to fill their need for excitement and hope. I was advised not to belittle his supporters’ education or intelligence, nor point out that he is simply a con man.
Considering their advice along with the prevalence of guns in Kentucky, I’ve bitten my tongue.
Current developments with the Supreme Court nomination, Trump, Mitch McConnell and the Republican Party as a whole — as well as with the Democratic Party — have made me decide that I’ve bitten my tongue once too many times not to speak out.
I admit to being incensed. In fact, I’m tired of walking on eggshells, worrying about offending people, and I’m not going to take it anymore. If I pass someon on the street wearing one of those red MAGA hats, I’m not going to avert my eyes.
If the wearer asks, “What you looking at?” I’m going to confront them by answering, “What in the hell are you thinking? What on earth are you thinking when you go to a Trump rally and cheer on blatant disregard for civility? Don’t you realize they are the new Friday night football entertainment, not a serious political rally, family entertainment full of ‘funny’ insults and colorful mockeries?
“Don’t you realize your cheering for a draft evader, a tax evader, a science denier, a liar, a man who has cheated on three wives, an Old West medicine man strolling into town with all his elixirs to cure everything from a bad back to a toothache. The man has no regards for you beyond your vote, and he is motivated solely by his own ego and greed.”
I will make them justify how you think our country is any greater today than it was Jan. 20, 2017. Believe me, I have a comeback for anything they may say.
Then there is McConnell. I stand ready to tell them how he has played Kentucky like a fiddle when his time comes for reelection in 2020.
He is the obstructionist responsible for the political clash that divides the country today. His move to justify blocking consideration for the nomination of Judge Merrick Garland based on some precedent in the 1880s wasn’t right then, and it wasn’t right in 2016, and it led to the Brett Kavanaugh debacle.
The Democratic is going to have to tell me how it expects to pay for solutions to the social ills it wants to cure in the face of increasing national debt. I could go on the party’s priorities, but I’ll wait to see how it moderates the politic divide after flipping Congress and tying the showman’s hands.
Give me honesty, logic, common sense, decency and balance. And and take off that damn hat. Vote!
Jim Brutsman is an independent voter living in Harrison County. He can be reached at brutsmanjd@gmail.com
