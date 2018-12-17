Give the gift of literacy to children and adults

A love of reading is the best gift I ever received from my parents.
Reading opens a world of possibilities that the literate among us take for granted. Reading skills are necessary for all aspects of life — from understanding a prescription or deciphering a bank statement to reading an insurance contract or completing a job application, not to mention a good book.
The commonwealth has made enormous strides as our literacy rate continues to improve, and we now have one of the highest graduation rates in the United States.
However, there is still progress to be made as 15 to 20 percent of Kentucky adults are functionally illiterate, unable to read or write above a third-grade level and fewer than 50 percent of Kentucky high school students read at the proficient level, or higher.
While education was once limited to privileged, upper-class white men, statewide public education became the law in Kentucky prior to the Civil War and has been compulsory since the early 20th century.
As we approach almost a century of compulsory public education, we continue to suffer from an entrenched illiteracy, in both children and adults, which disproportionately affects minorities and the poor.
Developing a child’s reading skills early is vital. Children who are read to develop a significant internal language network and the earlier children acquire language, the more likely they are to master reading.
Because literacy is a skill passed on by parents from birth, adult literacy training should be a priority. Parents who can’t read can’t help their children develop necessary reading skills.
As a result, children of illiterate or low-literate parents are more likely to achieve only the lowest levels of reading, and are more likely to suffer academically, have behavioral issues and become involved in the juvenile justice system.
In response to the recognition that a low-literate population hinders economic growth, the commonwealth has made adult education, including English language learning for non-native speakers, GED education and education for our incarcerated populations, available to residents.
This remedial education is vital for those who have been left behind, but we would be better served if remediation was only rarely necessary. To decrease the necessity of remedial literacy education, we have to inculcate the intrinsic value of reading, both in our schools and in our communities.
Our reading proficiency standard is the minimum required to be successful after high school, but we are failing to ensure our high-school graduates meet that standard. We have the resources to make literacy happen, including a multimillion dollar educational system, school and public libraries and literacy centers full of books for all ages, story time for parents and children, family activities centered around reading, adult education programs and resources for non-English speakers.
Having the resources is not enough. Those with low literacy skills are often unaware of or unable to access information in a world increasingly dependent on the internet for providing information about literacy resources. Too often, literacy education is viewed as one more obstacle in a life full of obstacles.
Prioritizing literacy education, and its benefit for the individual, not just the commonwealth, and its availability are the first steps. Elementary school teachers are in a unique position to evaluate family literacy, not merely the reading progress of their students.
Teachers can help their students by providing literacy education information to parents and directing them to available resources. Librarians can use their positions to direct and encourage low-level readers – modeling not only the joy of reading but also the lifelong benefits of literacy.
This Christmas, read a book with young friends and relatives. Volunteer to tutor adults in reading skills. Donate unwanted books to libraries. Provide new books to children and adults living in homeless shelters and domestic violence centers. Make a financial contribution to literacy organizations, such as The Carnegie Center for Literacy.
Share the gift of literacy.
Kathryn Hendrickson of Maysville is a writer, lawyer, nurse and former bookstore owner. Email her at kbhendrickson@gmail.com.
