Trump guts refugee system in time of great need

We have only to look at our southern border to confront some of the most troubling problems of our era: Displaced people attempting by drastic means to escape poverty, abuse and dysfunctional governments that threaten their rights as human beings and even their very lives.
Our government has not met this admittedly difficult human challenge with any degree of efficiency, compassion or creativity.
Despite a mostly harsh reception to the “caravan,” the fact is that most of these seekers have the right by U.S. and international law to cross the border to plead for asylum.
The current administration is attempting to tear down the legal structures that enable the reception of immigrants and asylum seekers who, because of war, persecution and/or famine, are forced to flee their homelands to preserve their lives.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Most obviously, the annual immigration ceiling determined by the president has been sharply reduced, from 110,000 people in the last year of the Obama administration to 30,000 people for fiscal year 2019.
For fiscal year 2018 this number was set at 45,000, but far fewer have actually been admitted. Applicants for admission to the United States currently undergo a very thorough vetting process designed to eliminate from consideration persons who could pose a danger to our country.
Then there is the infamous “Muslim ban,” which in its third version prohibits immigration and resettlement of people from several predominantly Muslim countries as well as North Korea and also some Venezuelans.
This ban was upheld in June by the Supreme Court. Many believe that the intent of this order to restrict entry of a particular religious group is a direct violation of the First Amendment to our Constitution.
In the past, reuniting families has been a prominent reason for bringing people from other countries into the United States. Calling it “chain migration,” the president has publicly advocated for eliminating legal categories of related people, except for spouses and minor children.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that he desires to attract immigrants with useful professional and vocational skills but some of his policies, such as the “Buy American and Hire American” executive order of 2017, have delayed the admission of such applicants. There have been increased denials and challenges of people applying for the H-1B visa that allows them to live and work in this country.
Especially relevant now is “public charge” policy, which was set to go into effect Dec. 10. This policy would prevent entry by rejecting anyone in danger of becoming a “public charge” through temporary use of such programs as food stamps and Medicaid.
The truth is that many immigrant families benefit from the support of such programs as they are becoming established in this country; still, they do succeed in becoming independent.
Even deportation of settled communities is being considered as a tool for removing immigrants from our population. For example, the president has recently proposed deportation of certain groups of Vietnamese immigrants who were accepted before the end of the Vietnam War.
Because Congress is responsible for providing legislation regulating the admission and resettlement of immigrants to this country, new laws are badly needed. We are currently operating under laws passed in 1965 and 1980. Although many legislators of both parties support immigration, the development and passage of new measures never seem to make their dockets.
Today, there are more than 68 million displaced people in the world. Because of wars, unreasoning persecution and other factors, they cannot return to their homelands. Not all can actually be resettled in other countries. However, the United States has traditionally led in welcoming refugees escaping from disastrous situations. Our country cannot ignore the humanitarian crisis which we face.
Martha Park of Lexington is a volunteer at Kentucky Refugee Ministries, Inc.
Comments