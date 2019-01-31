Lexington Right to Life leaders call on Bishop Stowe to apologize

Pro-life advocates often express disappointment about the mainstream media’s refusal to cover the March for Life. The annual march, which gathers hundreds of thousands of Americans, usually garners about two minutes on television. But this year, the media took our plea for coverage to heart — in the most unfair and disrespectful way possible.
Coverage by the media was biased as a brief video was edited to make it appear that a young Catholic boy was being disrespectful to a Native American elder. The media painted a picture that fit their agenda, and too many of us fell for it: hook, line and sinker. Even the boy’s bishop from the diocese of Covington was very quick to judge and jump on the bandwagon and issue a condemnation of these young men. When the dust finally settled, and the facts revealed, a totally different picture of this young man and his peers emerged. Sadly the damage to them, their families and their school was already done.
Since this time, Bishop Roger Foys of the Covington Diocese apologized to the students and their families, stating he was “bullied and pressured from all sides” to make the initial statement. The bishop admitted his mistake. Foys can take a lesson from the young man, who calmly did not allow himself to be bullied, and smiled in the face of his aggressor, while being taunted by racist, vial and vicious verbal assaults.
Where is Bishop John Stowe’s apology? His take, like others, was wrong. Stowe seems more incensed that some of these young people on a trip to D.C. had the audacity to wear MAGA hats while waiting for their bus. Their hats do not apparently align with Stowe’s politics. Their hats were simply a souvenir from their trip, which showed an expression of gratitude to a president who has taken a pro-life stand and addressed the March for Life.
Had the students not been wearing MAGA hats, Stowe probably would have been silent on this matter. His snide article seemed a bit too enthusiastic about putting down young people on a pilgrimage to end abortion. He even refers to the ending of abortion as a policy goal which in itself is very concerning.
Stowe was quick to sound his opposition to the MAGA hats, but not so quick to put pen to paper about the horror of abortion.
We take issue with the actions of many of the people involved in this story. As Catholic Board Members of Right to Life of Central Kentucky, we feel Stowe owes the Covington Catholic students, family and faculty an apology, and the sooner the better. His silence on the vicious, racist and vile attack of these students is becoming deafening and his flock is becoming very restless.
Sandy Holzwarth and Diana Maldonado are Catholic board members of Right to Life of Central Kentucky. Eight other Catholic board members co-authored this commentary.
