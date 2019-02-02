Forget the MAGA hat. Let’s focus on common ground.

I’ve always liked writing and politics, and while neither was my so-called career, I feel like I’ve come full circle with both. Other than free-lance writing as a book and restaurant reviewer when I was a teenager, one of my first real jobs was a campaign worker for former Republican 6th District Congressman Larry J. Hopkins. I was 20-something in the early 80s and had no idea what each party stood for. I enjoyed working for Hopkins and seeing how people respected him. When he won, he offered me a job writing constituent letters. I loved that job. I got to thank veterans and congratulate centenarians. Soon after his election, the job moved to D.C., but I was not willing to leave Lexington. I think it was my typing skills and passing those ‘square pegs in round holes tests’ that got me in the door at IBM, but working for Hopkins gave me the confidence I needed to keep asking for writing jobs. Other professionals helped me along the way, but not many actually took a chance on me. Later, an IBM manager took a chance by supporting me in a management position, where I was the only female on the team. That same manager, Rich Harr, supported my decision to leave management a few years later and take a writing job within IBM. It only lasted a few years, but it was my favorite job in 38 years at IBM.

The most recent work that I felt committed to was working for Democrat Amy McGrath’s campaign when she ran for the 6th District Congressional seat, the same one held by Hopkins decades ago. It was an honor to campaign for her and I wrote letters and articles supporting her positions on key issues, including a piece about attending the Veterans for Barr Rally, which earned me ‘being trolled’ status.