Kentucky cannot afford a new generation of nicotine addicts

Participants held signs during a rally organized by The Coalition for a Smoke-Free Tomorrow, held Tuesday morning in the rotunda of the State Capitol in Frankfort, to launch a campaign urging legislators to pass HB11 and SB27, which would prohibit use of any tobacco product by all persons at all times on or in school. At top is Senator Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester, Representative Kimberly Moser, R-Taylor Mill, and Robb Smith-Superintendent Bellevue Independent Schools. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com