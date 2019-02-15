McConnell prime for the Pelosi treatment, if only Dems had the spine

Celebration of the individual’s pursuit of happiness has always been the American project. Unfortunately, tribalism and identity politics, the prejudging of people based on their immutable characteristics of race and gender, are ascendant in American media and politics.

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was prejudged based on his race and gender during his confirmation hearing. The media ran multiple stories about the claims of Christine Blasey Ford, his accuser, without any proof. Those same media seem less interested in investigating the alleged sexual misconduct of Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax, who is black, despite the evidence being more compelling this time around.