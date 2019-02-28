Big ideas spring from small conversations. Gather for ‘On the Table’ March 27.

For the third consecutive year, Blue Grass Community Foundation is pleased to present “On the Table” in Lexington. For more than 50 years, the Community Foundation has worked to create more generous, vibrant and engaged communities.
As we’ve discovered over the past two years, “On the Table” is a powerful opportunity to amplify community voices through the simple act of gathering around a table over food and drink to talk about the issues – big and small – that impact our quality of life.
This year, Wednesday, March 27, is the day we will dedicate to community-wide, civic conversation not only in Lexington, but in communities across the Bluegrass. What makes “On the Table” so special is that everyone is invited to participate in the conversation as a guest or host.
We know big ideas can spring from small conversations, and people invest in what they help create. When we come together as a community to listen and learn from one another, we can make a more powerful impact — and that’s what “On the Table” is all about.
Local “On the Table” feedback from the past two years reveals that equity, social inclusion and race relations are top priority issues. As a result, this year’s conversation will focus on belonging. Through simple conversation starters, we’ll explore how we can help create a more welcoming and inclusive city where all feel a stronger sense of belonging.
Everyone is invited to host a table or join as a guest. There is no cost to participate. And, “On the Table” is not just for adults. Families, youth and schools are encouraged to join, too. It’s easy and quick to register online at www.bgcf.org/onthetable, where you’ll find helpful tools and materials in both English and Spanish.
On the Table is a national initiative funded by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. It replicates an annual civic engagement initiative of the same name developed by The Chicago Community Trust in 2014. Support for On the Table advances Knight Foundation’s work to help cities attract and keep talented people, expand economic opportunity and create a culture of civic engagement. Knight Foundation and Blue Grass Community Foundation believe that successful communities are equitable, inclusive and participatory. Your voice, your ideas and what you do matters! We invite you to join us at the table on March 27.
Lisa Ashner Adkins, JD, is the president/CEO of Blue Grass Community Foundation, founded by Lexington citizens in 1967 to promote charitable giving and improve the quality of life across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Since inception, the Community Foundation has awarded more than $91 million in grant funding. For questions call 859.225.3343. To register for On the Table as a guest or host visit bgcf.org/onthetable/register.
