Trump leaves Vietnam in defeat. A Kentuckian gets rewarded for avoiding war with Canada.

Why do we keep going to Vietnam and getting our capitalist hineys kicked?
The last time we left Vietnam in defeat we left in a helicopter. This time we left in a Huff. “Huff” is the name of a new small car made in one of those Asian communist countries which were all supposed to have collapsed by now. Our Great Leader left Ho Chi Min City, where Unhero McCain dwelt, in a Huff, and passed through a thriving motor scooter heaven on his way back to the plane and back here.
But his little vacation with Kim (and the last part; I get Jung and Il and wasn’t there one with Song in it, all mixed up) but that sojourn was good for two things. For one it got us all to thinking about what John Prine called the Conflict Overseas, and the stupider it seems John F. Kennedy was in starting that war and others for carrying it on, the better those of us who went to enormous lengths to avoid fighting in it now feel.
The other thing that trip accomplished was to certify Kim Jung whatever as a world leader. He needed that. I keep thinking I know him from somewhere and keep seeing people on the street who look a lot like Kim, and that hairdo kind of looks pretty good, well no worse, compared to the Trump thatch.
The President doesn’t want to get behind at the office, and came home early. He had to tend to appointing a pseudo-Kentuckian to lead our country at the United Nations. She got this job because of her remarkable success in avoiding war with Canada during her last job, not to mention her husband’s gift for accumulation and selective distribution.
I’ll bet Robert Kraft was glad to see another Craft in the paper to take his place. Its not easy being a billionaire. Just ask Jeff Bezos who is going to have to cough up a quarter trillion dollars just to get a no-fault divorce.
The recent Kraft-based indignation about sex for sale seeks to have shame restrain what the law has failed to prevent and never will be able to prevent. But this is simply not a time in history when shame works. The lawyer for individual No. 1, who ought to know, announced that his client was a racist, a con-man and a cheat, and it made the third page, being less interesting than sex-trafficking or that tragic blow-out of a Nike shoe on the foot of that Game of Thrones giant.
That tragic blow-out, so mournful, was the biggest benefit to the Wildcats since Adolph Rupp first adopted a zone defense and, refusing to call it that, called it a sinking hyperbolic parabola. We are marching, without Zion.
Reach Larry Webster, a Pikeville attorney, at websterlawrencer@bellsouth.net.
