Op-Ed
Canary Dirge (A poem from ‘Appalachian Reckoning’)
American Elegy is coming
Just you wait—
A bestseller will kill you off too
I’m a hillbilly, they plum kill’t me
Bulldozed my bones into valley fill
with the other dead canaries
When exxon oil busts up your aquifers
a red state lawyer
will write a bestseller
about your loose bootstraps too
and shove them down your throat
You’ll be paying nestlé for your muddy tap
before your bookclub figures out
that our selenium sludge runs
downstream
and we are your headwaters
Dale Marie Prenatt is a poet and storyteller from southern West Virginia by way of eastern Kentucky. She earned a bachelor’s degree in theatre from Morehead State. Her poems have appeared in Quarried: three Decades of Pine Mountain Sand & Gravel and other publications, and her storytelling has been featured on NPR.
Editor’s Note: This poem appears in Appalachian Reckoning: A Region Responds to Hillbilly Elegy, published earlier this year by West Virginia University Press.
