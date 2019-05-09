Game of Trump: The Seven Kingdoms of modern American politics.

Trump: ‘My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.’ President Donald Trump signed a sweeping executive order changing most of President Obama’s climate change policies, March 28, 2017. “My administration is putting an end to the war on coal,” Trump said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK President Donald Trump signed a sweeping executive order changing most of President Obama’s climate change policies, March 28, 2017. “My administration is putting an end to the war on coal,” Trump said.

The wicked redhead battles the forces of good for control of the kingdom. Meanwhile, “Game of Thrones” is on television, shark jumping its way down it final season. The writers can be forgiven for contrivance, which is going to be necessary to wrap all that confusing stuff up in 6 episodes, and of course we all did want to see that big woman get what was coming to her.

When it is all over, at least most of us will not have to call some Thronophile to have an episode explained to us nor call a psychic to see how the Dark War went. In another, yet it seems, unreal, world the enemies of the wicked redhead face a dilemma, now that his obstruction of justice worked as to the Russia thing.

The whole point of obstructing justice is to keep the wrong information out of the hands of the law. Sometimes it works, and if it does the guilty can go free because there was not enough unobstructed evidence to make a case. The whole point of obstruction of justice being a crime is so that if somebody can pull tricks, or make threats and go free from their crimes, there is still a remedy. Mueller documented enough obstruction to get anyone else in the world indicted. So what’s a mother country to do? Or its opposition party?

If the Constitution seems to require impeachment do they do it even though impeachment is assured of failure because one political party will not follow its oath to defend the Constitution? There is no way for impeachment to result in anything other than an outcome which the President would claim into election season as absolute vindication. Or do Democrats sanction the President’s nose thumbing to Congress and the Constitution? Are they going to let him ignore lawful subpoenas and promise them a trip to his new Supreme Court, courtesy of an act of Constitutional perfidy rendered by Kentucky’s elected Senator.

The unreal world of American politics involves Seven Kingdoms too. They are the seven pillars of Trumpistry, seven maxims which hold it together. Stop potential Democrats from coming in the country or voting if they are already here. Let Israel determine your foreign policy and if they want you to take Iran for them, go ahead and do it. Keep gun lovers afraid. Don’t do anything which would cause the Koch Brothers to spend three hundred million dollars against you. The real rich should not have to pay taxes. The poor can do without medical care like they always did. It is better to climb a tree to lie than to stand on the ground and tell the truth. There, all seven.

