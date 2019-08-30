Kentucky is thriving under Right to Work. But will it continue?

VP Mike Pence brings endorsement to Bevin’s 2019 reelection campaign US vice president Mike Pence flew into Lexington Friday, March 8, 2019, to speak at governor Matt Bevin's reelection campaign fundraiser within the Aviation Museum of Kentucky. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK US vice president Mike Pence flew into Lexington Friday, March 8, 2019, to speak at governor Matt Bevin's reelection campaign fundraiser within the Aviation Museum of Kentucky.

As a candidate for Governor in 2015, Matt Bevin campaigned on making Kentucky a Right to Work state. Then on Jan. 7, 2017, after the Kentucky Legislature passed it overwhelmingly, Gov. Bevin kept his promise and signed the Kentucky Right to Work Act into law.

In the two years since then, the Commonwealth of Kentucky shattered its yearly business investment records. In 2017 alone, Kentucky saw $9.2 billion in new business investments, $3.7 billion over the state’s previous record. And the hits have kept coming — earlier this year, Nucor Steel announced it will build a $1.3 billion new plant in Brandenburg, Kentucky.

As a result of Right to Work and other important economic changes, Kentucky’s economic climate is getting stronger and stronger.

But for some reason, Attorney General Andy Beshear wants to return the Commonwealth to union boss control and reverse the economic progress that has been made under the Bevin Administration.

As Attorney General, Beshear has repeatedly chosen the interests of union bosses over the interests of Kentucky’s hardworking citizens.

And now as the Democrat nominee for Governor, Beshear has taken his radical pro-Big Labor views to the next level by campaigning as a zealous proponent of forced dues and calling on the Commonwealth to repeal the Kentucky Right to Work Law.

When asked about his priorities by union bosses, Beshear responded, “The first thing we’re going to do is support a bill that repeals Right to Work, and I’m going to fight like heck to get it passed.”

With such clear battle lines drawn between Gov. Bevin and Attorney General Beshear, the choice should be simple.

Beshear wants to return the Commonwealth of Kentucky to the days of workers being forced to hand over a portion of their hard-earned paychecks to the union boss elites to get or keep a job. Meanwhile, the Bevin Administration has spearheaded record economic growth after passing Right to Work here in Kentucky.

Even putting that enormous economic growth aside, the fact is that one candidate favors allowing Big Labor to extract money from workers’ paychecks, and the other candidate has worked tirelessly to protect Kentucky workers’ right to hold onto their paychecks without union boss interference.

In November, Kentucky voters will have to choose whether to continue on the path of economic growth and worker freedom or take several giant steps backwards and side with the union boss elite.

Kentuckians who oppose forced unionism should send Andy Beshear a message: Abandon your support for forced unionism or face rejection at the polls.

Mark Mix is President of the National Right to Work Committee.