Candidate Will Nash responds: My experience matters in school board race

Will Nash, candidate for school board, spoke Sunday during a League of Women Voters candidate forum at Lexington Public Library. Matt Goins

Experience matters. As a former public school teacher, I know first-hand the challenges our students, families, and teachers face. Since graduating from UK in 2006, I’ve spent my career at various levels of public education and have unique insights and experiences that inform my decision making on the Fayette County School Board.

During my year of service on the school board, students have been my focus. Asking tough questions about the district’s finances and calling for a new financial auditor was to ensure we’re spending money in ways that directly impact student learning. I opposed another property tax increase because each additional increase disproportionately affects low- and middle-income students and families as well as residents on fixed incomes. Raising the pay of our substitute teachers, bus drivers, and most experienced teachers recognizes our students deserve high-quality personnel at all levels. I continue to push for the expansion of our non-traditional academic programs like SCAPA and Maxwell’s Spanish Immersion Program because students have different learning needs and interests. All of my work on the school board has and will be about creating a successful school district for students and families.

For the last year, I’ve fought on behalf of my constituents. I’ve asked tough questions of the administration and I refuse to be a rubberstamp for policies or financial decisions. I’m proud of my voting record. If elected, I’ll continue to prioritize making Fayette County Schools the best school district in the state. I’d appreciate your vote on Nov. 5th.