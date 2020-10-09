Kentucky’s military mission continues as re-activated V Corps set up shop at Fort Knox

Rep. Nancy Tate

Just over a century ago, the first pair of combat boots hit the ground on 20,000 acres of farmland in Hardin County at what was to become Camp Knox. In the decades since, Camp Knox evolved into Fort Knox as it expanded to serve our nation’s needs. It has served as home to the U.S. Army Armor Center and Armor School, played a critical role in the development of the Navy’s landing ship tanks, acted as a training ground for the early air corps, protected our most valuable documents, and functions as a permanent depository for our nation’s gold bullion. Today, it is home to the Army Human Resources Command Center and the Human Resource Center of Excellence.

This month, Fort Knox is entering a new chapter as the newly re-activated V Corps becomes operational on Oct. 16. The V Corps, formerly known as the Fifth Corps, is a regular corps of the United States Army. Until it was inactivated in 2014, it played a critical role during World War I, World War II, the Cold War, Kosovo, and the War on Terrorism. Today, the V Corps Headquarters consists of 635 soldiers, approximately 200 of whom will support an operational command post in Poland on a rotational basis beginning in 2021.

This is tremendously good news for the Fort Knox region, but also a benefit to our state’s economy at a time when we need it most. With the pandemic paralyzing much of the economy, V Corps will bring additional troops to Kentucky. With them comes a payroll that will be invested in housing, entertainment, and services. Their children will attend our schools, their families will spend their free time at our recreational sites, and they may even choose to retire here. Without a doubt, this is every bit as important as any economic development announcement because it will create spinoff jobs and additional revenue.

Kentucky is already home to more than 31,000 active duty armed services personnel, nearly 8,000 Kentucky Army and Air National Guard members, and almost 29,000 military retirees. Almost 10 percent of Kentuckians are veterans. They contribute to our communities, our economy, and our quality of life. The economic impact is huge.

Several factors contributed to bringing V Corps to Kentucky. First and foremost is the leadership of Maj. Gen. John Evans, Jr, the commanding general of the U.S. Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox. Under his guidance, members of the Fort Knox Directorate of Public Works acted quickly in submitting a proposal to put the post in competition with 30 other installations. Our congressional and local leadership also played pivotal roles, as did the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs (KDVA)

However, equally important is that Kentuckians embrace our military, something reflected in the Kentucky General Assembly’s mission to make this the best place to serve and retire. With great bipartisan support, we passed legislation aimed at furthering this mission. We know that transition can be challenging – both between post assignments and to retirement – so we passed legislation allowing military families to pre-enroll in our public schools and to count a home “under contract” as a residence for enrollment purposes.

The legislature simplified the certification process for those with a military service record as a medic to work as a paramedic. We also laid the groundwork for reciprocal licensure for military spouses seeking employment. Legislation that ensures military college students retain Kentucky resident status when they are transferred or are required to move out of state also passed. This means they will pay in-state tuition rates when they return.

V Corps ensures that Kentucky’s role as an integral part of our national defense and security is as much a part of our future as it is our past. I am proud of the work we have done, but even more honored to represent a district that includes Fort Knox and so many constituents who have served our nation. While we welcome V Corps today, we must continue to make Kentucky military-friendly by investing in tangible things like jobs and services, and in intangible ways like community support, recognition, and gratitude.

Representative Nancy Tate, R-Brandenburg, represents the state’s 27th House District, which includes all of Meade County and a portion of Hardin County.