‘My vision for Lexington is one you share.’ Jessica Mohler responds in 3rd District council race.

Jessica Mohler

Candidates who were not endorsed by the Herald-Leader have the opportunity to respond.

Thank you to the editorial board for their complimentary words highlighting my valuable professional experience, and for recognizing I am “personable and engaged” – communication skills that will greatly help unify a district where priorities are as varied as personalities.

This race comes down to heart, experience, and the ability to get the job done. I agree, my early career in international relations in D.C. gives me a “view beyond Lexington,” and I “would do a great job on council.” Emerging as the top vote-getter in the primary while a mother of two young children working full-time from home during a pandemic reflects my ability to successfully manage multiple tasks and execute an organized plan, even with unpredictable variables.

The board also highlighted my “deep understanding of challenges facing low-income residents, particularly in a pandemic” – a keen awareness of our most vulnerable, resulting from years of serving marginalized communities. With working families facing escalating eviction rates and unemployment, we need leaders who truly understand how crippling this crisis is for everyday people.

This is bigger than essential data and dots to graph – it’s crucial that our leaders actually see themselves in the dots.

Endorsed/supported by Kentuckians For The Commonwealth’s New Power PAC, LBAR, NCFO-SEIU (representing UK food service workers) and Run For Something, I believe my vision for Lexington is one that you share. We need compassionate, informed leaders who understand people’s real challenges in the 3rd District – who can think outside the box, make connections, and unify.

Learn more: www.JessicaForDistrict3.com