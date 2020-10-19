‘A future where everyone can thrive.’ Liz Sheehan responds to HL endorsement.

Liz Sheehan Photo by Mark Mahan Lexington

Candidates who were not endorsed by the Herald-Leader have the opportunity to respond.

As an experienced, forward-thinking leader committed to community engagement and equity, I am prepared to serve as your next 5th District council member. I appreciate the opportunity to respond to the Editorial Board’s endorsement.

In endorsing the incumbent, the Board advocates for maintaining the status quo in the 5th District yet simultaneously recognizes the importance of addressing racial justice and equity. They observe that my opponent “could use more nuance and understanding” of both police reform and the Black Lives Matter movement. Their endorsement was published two days after my opponent voted against modest improvements to police oversight.

I ask residents to consider their needs and compare the responses my opponent and I gave in surveys and forums (linked on my website: LizForLex.com). The residents of the 5th deserve a council member who always works to understand the nuances of the many complex challenges we face from affordable housing to navigating this historic pandemic and building back a better economy. I am committed to not only listening to the concerns of residents but also striving to hear the voices of those who continue to go unheard – and then taking action together.

My hard work in the community, dedication, preparation, and vision for our future secured the endorsement of community members, two sitting State Representatives, organized labor groups, Run For Something, The Victory Fund, C-Fair, KFTC’s New Power PAC, Kentucky NOW, and the People’s Campaign. Now, I ask for your support. Together, we will create a future where everyone can thrive.