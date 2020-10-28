Kentucky’s tobacco barns a reminder of what sustains us in times of trouble

The sun rose near a tobacco barn in Pink, Ky., Thursday, June 12, 2007. Pink is a community located 8 miles south of Nicholasville in Jessamine County. The community was named for the first postmaster, James Pink Overstreet. Photo by Charles Bertram | Staff 3539 Lexington Herald-Leader

Leaning tobacco barns fill the beautiful winding back roads of Kentucky. Forgotten weather-worn wood shifting to one side. These tired landmarks dot counties throughout the Commonwealth. Every time I drive by one of these relics, I am reminded of the old Southern church prayer, “Lord, prop me up on my leaning side.”

This prayer, attributed to an unknown author, recounts his thought about the ramshackle barn behind his house. In all its leaning glory, the barn represents life’s constant bombardment from storms and hard times. Remarkably, and with the help of some sturdy pine poles propping it up, the barn remains standing to face another day.

If there were ever a time to make a comparison between people and haggard old barns, now would be the appropriate time. The overwhelming onslaught of storms facing people on a daily basis is dizzying. Fatigue from coronavirus coverage, poisonous political saturation in all directions, civil distress over Black Lives Matter movement and total disruption of daily normalcy are the tip of the iceberg causing most of us to have a distinct lean. Additionally, stress is stemming from very real, very literal storms raging across our country.

As communities remain resilient, the continued pressure of any number of aforementioned variables feel like they carry the weight to force the strongest structure down. However, as the sun continues to rise every morning, the weary warrior we have become marches begrudgingly on through uncertainty and moral objectivism.

We could all use a study pine pole holding us up on our leaning side right now. Whether this pole is a representation of Christian faith, spiritual intervention, or agnostic harmony, everyone is searching for shelter from the storm. This prayer’s underlying theme is that in order for one’s tattered structure to stand, the support of others is paramount. Relying on self-resiliency and internal understanding is recipe for collapse.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The storyteller offers reasons why people get to leaning to one side during life’s trials. Anger, bitterness, and hatred are the common traits we all instinctually lean on when life throws cruel obstacles in our path. When we get to leaning on these manifestations, it is then that those pine poles are imperative.

The sheer weight of the pandemic is enough to feel overwhelmed. Feeling confused about misinformation or malpractice or misrepresentation only adds to massive boulder of fret. Weathering storms of joblessness, family discord, political alienation, or homebound weariness only serve to act as supporting actors to the global star that is COVID-19.

The imagery of an old tobacco barn resonates with me when linking life’s trials and enduring fortitude. Cold chills and blazing bright sun season the wood on these old farm inhabitants. Year round, the subdued barn works to keep its contents dry. It offers shelter to the roaming wild and becomes increasingly valuable during raging storms. As bodies begin to stoop as age grabs hold, so do the buckled boards making up every barn’s structure.

At this point during our numbing news cycle, some might be ready to let their old barn collapse and fall unimpressed to the hard ground. Unfortunately, there is no reprieve in sight to entice some to hold on. Nevertheless, for those who believe that every dark night meets the day, continue to keep offering up the simple prayer, “Lord, prop me up on my leaning side.” This reminder may be enough to keep your integrity and posture a bit longer.

Jim Jackson works in the bourbon industry and resides in Frankfort with this family.