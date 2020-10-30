Appalachia is held together with local leadership; it could use better federal support as well.

Jade Hollan

Kentucky is hurting. Eastern Kentucky is hurting. We are hurting.

Over three decades, Eastern Kentucky has seen the primary driver of its economy significantly decline as automation, increased dependence on natural gas, and the changing global energy landscape impact the value of the “black gold,” which powered much of this country. Coal has served as a beacon of hope and a cultural rallying point. While coal has been the economic monolith of Appalachia, it does not underpin our identity and politics nor should it. It’s time that Appalachia chartered a new course to build a stronger, more robust, vibrant, and just home.

Even with the current Administration’s promises, no leader has returned the industry to its glory days nor provided adequate alternatives to get the region back on track. We’ve been forgotten by those who were elected to represent us, ranking, on average, in the 40s for our economy, health care, poverty and education - before COVID-19.

Our people have far more talent than these statistics represent. We are a region of resilient people who can do more with less, but have seldom had adequate resources to showcase our full potential. We are held together by the seams of our communities and through the strength of our ancestors. Appalachian leadership is exemplified by local leaders who have looked out for us: our mayors, our city councilmen, and individual community members. These are the people who have attempted to revive our economy. But they can’t do it alone. For Eastern Kentucky to become prosperous again with opportunities for future generations, our leaders in Washington must represent our needs.

Throughout different administrations, there has been one constant: the haphazard, politically motivated leadership of Sen. Mitch McConnell. Under his tenure our economy has plummeted even while he currently holds one of the four most powerful positions in Congress. With COVID-19 numbers rising across our Commonwealth, he has yet to pass a relief package. With the decline of coal, McConnell’s economic development strategy for Eastern Kentucky has been lackluster at best. For 36 years, he has dismissed infrastructure legislation, leaving people in Eastern Kentucky without clean water. For 36 years, he has avoided legislation that holistically addresses the opioid epidemic. For 36 years, he has tabled policies to address our poverty rates. For 36 years he has ignored our needs. We deserve better. We deserve responsive leadership focused on championing the Commonwealth instead of advancing their own long-term political agenda - the true tell-tale sign that you’ve been in Washington for too long.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Amy McGrath is a Kentuckian born and raised in the Commonwealth, serving our state for over 20 years in the Marines. She is a working mother who understands family needs. And, she wants to revitalize our communities. Amy has committed to passing the RECLAIM Act, which would provide $100 million to clean up abandoned coal mines, creating safe spaces for our families and businesses to thrive. She has also committed to rebuild our infrastructure; upgrade broadband; and invest in manufacturing. Amy McGrath will look out for Eastern Kentucky in ways that Mitch McConnell has long forgotten.

We at Appalachians for Appalachia reference Cleo’s Wade’s poem, “We are the builders who are building a world that has never been built before.” We are building an Appalachia that has yet to be realized. We aim to foster conversations and strategies about how to shape that future, uplift the leaders in our region already doing that work, and aim to build a brighter Appalachian future, together. We cannot wait six more years for change. We cannot be forgotten any longer.

Jade Hollan is a founding member of Appalachians for Appalachia.