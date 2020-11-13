Better, safer, more prosperous neighborhoods shouldn’t mean the neighbors have to leave them.

Mizari Suarez poses for a portrait at Castlewood Park in Lexington, Ky., on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. rhermens@herald-leader.com

Mayor Linda Gorton’s final recommendations from the Commission for Racial Justice and Equality were released on Oct. 23. I took it upon myself to read the 68-page report that compiles five different subcommittees, each recommending action to address issues our Black, Indigenous, and People of Color face in Lexington. As an immigrant brown woman, I question where I belong quite often, and this document just added to my question of: “Is Lexington truly a place of belonging? Do I belong here?” Most of all, I was eager to read the recommendations from the housing and gentrification subcommittee. I was clinging to the hope that this document would address ways to bring housing justice to many of my Black and Brown neighbors who are currently facing displacement or eventually will.

The committee put forth nine recommendations, and by the fifth recommendation, I was exhausted. Exhausted to see recommendations with no actionable steps and vague ideas for addressing our city’s housing issues. I remember watching subcommittee meetings back in the summer, where members would state, “We are in the unique position to build affordable housing and help get ahead of this.” I ask the council if that is so, why haven’t we done something? Are we waiting for the next racial crisis?

State Rep. George Brown said it perfectly “everyone has a lobbyist except poor people.” I would add Black, Indigenous, and People of Color who are poor and live north of Main Street don’t have a lobbyist. My neighbors on Chestnut Street don’t have a lobbyist. As a woman of color and immigrant in Lexington who is currently looking into home ownership, the idea of owning a home in an area of town where I feel accepted and embraced seems impossible. The dream of being a homeowner in the East End and continuing to love my neighbors is continuously being shot down by remedial improvements to a 60K home that makes it to the market at 200K. I ask the council, Lexington is welcoming? To whom? And who belongs here?

We and, when I say we, I mean city leaders and privileged folks, like to convey that our city is a city for all! But Lexington is a romantic place that’s only accessible to those in power. Our city government has shown us time after time that those who can afford to live in Lexington will not be me or my neighbors on Chestnut Street. Our city government has shown us through zoning ordinances, continuous pouring of taxpayer money into “public safety,” and the lack of affordable housing that Lexington will not be where Black, Indigenous, and People of Color can live or call home.

But our city council could stand up and go against the status quo and the wealthy in Lexington and shape the way we care and love our neighbors. Especially those facing displacement. Our elected city leaders are not walking alongside our neighbors, and honestly, I’m tired. I’m tired of recommendations or encouragements “put forth” I want actions and steps, but most importantly, I want accountability. I want the accountability that I, alongside my neighbors, will get better sidewalks, more grocery stores, stop signs, but most importantly, the same neighbors. I want better neighborhoods for the East End, Russell Cave, Cardinal Valley, and Centre Parkway, but I want the same neighbors. I want less policing of my neighbors and more policing of the slum landlords who abandon their properties and charge a ridiculous amount of rent for an uninhabitable home. I want the police to stop speeding down Chestnut Street; because they want to set a presence of who is in “charge.” I want the city council to intentionally pass a city budget that will allocate funds to social services, affordable housing, and places like good ole Chestnut Street. Our council has received countless survey responses, heard from folks facing displacement, read scholarly articles about our housing situation. Here we are with nothing to give to our most vulnerable neighbors. Have we not been listening?

In Spanish, there is a saying Ponte las pilas, and whenever I’m lost or have lost sight of my goals or where I’m going, my mother always tells me in Spanish, “Ponte las Pilas.” This translates to “wake up,” “start paying attention,” or “get to work.” Lexington City Council, Ponte las pilas! Many of you ran unopposed this election, but don’t get too comfortable because folks on Chestnut Street, Pemberton, Hawkins, Race Street, Russell Cave, Centre Pkwy, Cambridge Drive, Alexandria Drive, and so many others are watching and are exhausted. ¡Pónganse las pilas, neta!

Mizari Suárez born in Torreon Coahuila, Mexico and currently lives in the Lexington’s East End. Mizari is an advocate for social justice, civic engagement, and immigrant rights. Mizari enjoys walks with her dog and exploring the Lexington food scene.