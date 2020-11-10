Op-Ed
Help us survive the winter. A letter to Lexington from more than 60 restaurants, bars.
We’re there with you to celebrate life’s most important moments – from first dates to weddings and anniversaries. From graduations to job promotions to new additions to the family, we provide not only sustenance but entertainment, comfort and yes, even joy. This is the work we love in the town we love.
Restaurants, bars and breweries also are important economic development engines – we attract tourists, provide jobs and pay taxes. We are the handshake of Fayette County. When visitors come to our community, we pour them a bourbon, give them a smile, talk about local attractions. Independent restaurants preserve and protect our food culture and tell the diverse stories of our citizens.
These establishments help our community receive national recognitions, such as Zagat naming Lexington one of the 30 Most Exciting Food Cities in America and Budget Travel listing Lexington as one of the Five Best Southern Foods You Haven’t Tasted Yet.
Our restaurants also have helped support a resurgence of activity and private investment in downtown, such as the Short Street corridor. And we help close the deal when new companies and employees are being recruited.
When you need us, we step up to sponsor a youth team or donate to a local charity. Those needs have only increased, and even in these unusual times, we are still giving and feeding those in need. We are looking after our employees, trying to make sure we stabilize their jobs, their incomes, their health insurance.
Thank you for sustaining us so far. But, when we survey the food and beverage landscape, where there once were thriving activity and expansion, there are now more ominous signs:
· Nationally, more than 100,000 restaurants have already closed, and 40% of restaurant owners say they would be forced out of business in the next six months if there is no additional federal aid.
· In Kentucky, an estimated 114,000 restaurant job have been lost because of COVID-19.
· In Lexington, sales at many restaurants are down 50 percent to 70 percent, which is not sustainable long-term.
We’ve gotten creative with carryout dining and expanded outdoor space. We’ve created safe, socially distanced spaces and procedures that protect our customers and employees.
But these steps are costly at a time when we can least afford additional expenses. From the cost to train new workers to adding safeguards to maintain social distancing, PPE and other expenses, the strain on finances is a barrier. Restaurants operate on slim margins and already have economic hardship from closing for several weeks and being limited to a reduced capacity and fewer hours.
Now, we are headed into winter when many of these solutions won’t be an option, and uncertainty remains as we are unsure if or when additional restrictions will be enacted.
We appreciate the Governor’s recent announcement to waive alcoholic beverage license fees for a year. That will save many establishments several thousand dollars.
But we need help. We need your help.
At a minimum, to survive this pandemic and keep tens of thousands of people employed, restaurants are seeking:
· Immediate action by Congressional leaders to work across the aisle to pass another stimulus package that helps small businesses survive the pandemic and keep Kentuckians employed;
· Financial assistance for the costly but necessary expense of PPE;
· A waiver of local alcoholic beverage license fees for a year; and
· Customers to support our local restaurants and bars Monday through Thursday, not just on the weekends, and consider them for office lunches, holiday celebrations and gifts.
Local food and beverage establishments are an important attraction for local residents, tourists and people considering moving to Lexington. They are an important source of employment and tax revenue. They are worthy of saving. But time is running out. Action must be taken soon – before it is too late.
Jennifer and Bobby Murray / Merrick Inn & Josie’s
Debbie Long / Dudley’s on Short
Toa Green / Crank and Boom
Chef Ouita and Chris Michel / Ouita Michel Family of Restaurants
Ren & Gwyn Everly / J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar
Chef Ashley Minton / Minton’s at 760
Keith Clark / The Blue Heron Steakhouse & The Grey Goose
Felisa Lucero / Durango’s
Jackson McReynolds / A.P. Suggins, The Tulip Bistro, The BLVD Grill
Chef Mamadou Savane / Sav’s Restaurant and Gourmet Ice Cream
Goodfella’s Pizzeria
Chef Trish Tungate / Minglewood
Chef Samantha Fore / Tuk Tuk
Lisa Cox / Sidebar Grill
Chef Jeremy Ashby / AZUR, Lexington Diner, Dupree Catering, The Mane on Main
Chef Chris Cain / Daughters’ Southern
Chef Wyatt Sarbacker / Favor Kitchen, Boonedogs
Ralph Quillin / Oscar Diggs
Eric Farber and Lori Rossi / Sedona Taphouse
Lesme Romero / Pasta Garage
Erin Johnson / Tack House Pub
Rob Ramsey / Ramsey’s Diner
Steve Olmstead / Giuseppe’s
Broomwagon Coffee & Bikes
Chef Mark Jensen / Middle Fork Kitchen Bar
Blue Door Smokehouse
Stella’s Kentucky Deli
West Main Crafting Co
Kore Donnelly / Blue Stallion Brewing
Pivot Brewing
Chef Johnny Shipley / County Club, Pearl’s
Chef Mark Wombles / Heirloom, Mezzo, Distilled
Lara & Robert Swan / Great Bagel & Bakery
Diane and Rob Perez / DV8, Saul Good
Heather Trump / Shamrock Bar & Grille, The Cellar Bar & Grille
Greta and Tim Wright / Wise Bird Cider
Chef Ken Sakamoto / School Sushi
Nance Everts and Chef John Foster / The Sage Rabbit
A Cup of Common Wealth
The Stave
Ethereal Brewing
Bazaar Eatery
Bluegrass Hospitality Group / Malone’s, Malone’s Prime Events & Receptions, Harry’s, Drake’s, OBC Kitchen
Alfalfa Restaurant
girlsgirlsgirls Burritos
Rock House Brewing
Bryce Anderson / Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen
Martine and Jim Holzman, Owners and Chelsea Davis, Manager / Martine’s Pastries
Tommy Walters / Proud Mary BBQ
Robbie Morgan / J. Gumbo’s and Wild Deustchland
Bourbon n’ Toulouse & Chevy Chase Inn
Mirror Twin Brewing
Wine + Market and Al’s Bar
Kuni Toyoda, Owner / Bella Notte, Smashing Tomato, Bella Cafe & Grill
Matthew and Betsy Borland / East End Tap and Table
Flo and Daniel Marlowe / Whiskey Bear
Horse and Jockey
ELIXIR Downtown, Stephen Scaldaferri
Crēaux, Dougie & Ieasha Allen, Stephen Scaldaferri
Nick Lagagsorn / Buddha Lounge and Roulay Restaurant and Bar
They represent more than 60 restaurants -- with owners and chefs who are working together to find innovative ways to keep their businesses going and preserve jobs in Lexington. To learn more about how you can help save our local restaurants and bars, visit saverestaurants.com.
