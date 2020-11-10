Help us survive the winter. A letter to Lexington from more than 60 restaurants, bars.

We’re there with you to celebrate life’s most important moments – from first dates to weddings and anniversaries. From graduations to job promotions to new additions to the family, we provide not only sustenance but entertainment, comfort and yes, even joy. This is the work we love in the town we love.

Restaurants, bars and breweries also are important economic development engines – we attract tourists, provide jobs and pay taxes. We are the handshake of Fayette County. When visitors come to our community, we pour them a bourbon, give them a smile, talk about local attractions. Independent restaurants preserve and protect our food culture and tell the diverse stories of our citizens.

These establishments help our community receive national recognitions, such as Zagat naming Lexington one of the 30 Most Exciting Food Cities in America and Budget Travel listing Lexington as one of the Five Best Southern Foods You Haven’t Tasted Yet.

Our restaurants also have helped support a resurgence of activity and private investment in downtown, such as the Short Street corridor. And we help close the deal when new companies and employees are being recruited.

When you need us, we step up to sponsor a youth team or donate to a local charity. Those needs have only increased, and even in these unusual times, we are still giving and feeding those in need. We are looking after our employees, trying to make sure we stabilize their jobs, their incomes, their health insurance.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Thank you for sustaining us so far. But, when we survey the food and beverage landscape, where there once were thriving activity and expansion, there are now more ominous signs:

· Nationally, more than 100,000 restaurants have already closed, and 40% of restaurant owners say they would be forced out of business in the next six months if there is no additional federal aid.

· In Kentucky, an estimated 114,000 restaurant job have been lost because of COVID-19.

· In Lexington, sales at many restaurants are down 50 percent to 70 percent, which is not sustainable long-term.

We’ve gotten creative with carryout dining and expanded outdoor space. We’ve created safe, socially distanced spaces and procedures that protect our customers and employees.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

But these steps are costly at a time when we can least afford additional expenses. From the cost to train new workers to adding safeguards to maintain social distancing, PPE and other expenses, the strain on finances is a barrier. Restaurants operate on slim margins and already have economic hardship from closing for several weeks and being limited to a reduced capacity and fewer hours.

Now, we are headed into winter when many of these solutions won’t be an option, and uncertainty remains as we are unsure if or when additional restrictions will be enacted.

We appreciate the Governor’s recent announcement to waive alcoholic beverage license fees for a year. That will save many establishments several thousand dollars.

But we need help. We need your help.

At a minimum, to survive this pandemic and keep tens of thousands of people employed, restaurants are seeking:

· Immediate action by Congressional leaders to work across the aisle to pass another stimulus package that helps small businesses survive the pandemic and keep Kentuckians employed;

· Financial assistance for the costly but necessary expense of PPE;

· A waiver of local alcoholic beverage license fees for a year; and

· Customers to support our local restaurants and bars Monday through Thursday, not just on the weekends, and consider them for office lunches, holiday celebrations and gifts.

Local food and beverage establishments are an important attraction for local residents, tourists and people considering moving to Lexington. They are an important source of employment and tax revenue. They are worthy of saving. But time is running out. Action must be taken soon – before it is too late.

Jennifer and Bobby Murray / Merrick Inn & Josie’s

Debbie Long / Dudley’s on Short

Toa Green / Crank and Boom

Chef Ouita and Chris Michel / Ouita Michel Family of Restaurants

Ren & Gwyn Everly / J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar

Chef Ashley Minton / Minton’s at 760

Keith Clark / The Blue Heron Steakhouse & The Grey Goose

Felisa Lucero / Durango’s

Jackson McReynolds / A.P. Suggins, The Tulip Bistro, The BLVD Grill

Chef Mamadou Savane / Sav’s Restaurant and Gourmet Ice Cream

Goodfella’s Pizzeria

Chef Trish Tungate / Minglewood

Chef Samantha Fore / Tuk Tuk

Lisa Cox / Sidebar Grill

Chef Jeremy Ashby / AZUR, Lexington Diner, Dupree Catering, The Mane on Main

Chef Chris Cain / Daughters’ Southern

Chef Wyatt Sarbacker / Favor Kitchen, Boonedogs

Ralph Quillin / Oscar Diggs

Eric Farber and Lori Rossi / Sedona Taphouse

Lesme Romero / Pasta Garage

Erin Johnson / Tack House Pub

Rob Ramsey / Ramsey’s Diner

Steve Olmstead / Giuseppe’s

Broomwagon Coffee & Bikes

Chef Mark Jensen / Middle Fork Kitchen Bar

Blue Door Smokehouse

Stella’s Kentucky Deli

West Main Crafting Co

Kore Donnelly / Blue Stallion Brewing

Pivot Brewing

Chef Johnny Shipley / County Club, Pearl’s

Chef Mark Wombles / Heirloom, Mezzo, Distilled

Lara & Robert Swan / Great Bagel & Bakery

Diane and Rob Perez / DV8, Saul Good

Heather Trump / Shamrock Bar & Grille, The Cellar Bar & Grille

Greta and Tim Wright / Wise Bird Cider

Chef Ken Sakamoto / School Sushi

Nance Everts and Chef John Foster / The Sage Rabbit

A Cup of Common Wealth

The Stave

Ethereal Brewing

Bazaar Eatery

Bluegrass Hospitality Group / Malone’s, Malone’s Prime Events & Receptions, Harry’s, Drake’s, OBC Kitchen

Alfalfa Restaurant

girlsgirlsgirls Burritos

Rock House Brewing

Bryce Anderson / Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen

Martine and Jim Holzman, Owners and Chelsea Davis, Manager / Martine’s Pastries

Tommy Walters / Proud Mary BBQ

Robbie Morgan / J. Gumbo’s and Wild Deustchland

Bourbon n’ Toulouse & Chevy Chase Inn

Mirror Twin Brewing

Wine + Market and Al’s Bar

Kuni Toyoda, Owner / Bella Notte, Smashing Tomato, Bella Cafe & Grill

Matthew and Betsy Borland / East End Tap and Table

Flo and Daniel Marlowe / Whiskey Bear

Horse and Jockey

ELIXIR Downtown, Stephen Scaldaferri

Crēaux, Dougie & Ieasha Allen, Stephen Scaldaferri

Nick Lagagsorn / Buddha Lounge and Roulay Restaurant and Bar

They represent more than 60 restaurants -- with owners and chefs who are working together to find innovative ways to keep their businesses going and preserve jobs in Lexington. To learn more about how you can help save our local restaurants and bars, visit saverestaurants.com.