Kentucky families are facing a food crisis, and soon so will area food banks

Karena Cash

All across our Commonwealth, families are preparing for Thanksgiving dinner, and for many families, this meal will look just as different as the rest of 2020 has been. COVID-19 has had a tremendous impact on the ways in which our Kentucky kids and families work, learn, socialize, and go about their daily lives. Throughout this crisis, Feeding Kentucky’s network of food banks has worked tirelessly to provide 79 million meals to Kentuckians in need. Our food banks, however, are anticipating a crisis that will soon make it harder to ensure no one goes hungry: A steep decline in food.

Nationally, USDA food purchases of U.S. grown food makes up around 30 percent of all food distributed by the Feeding America network of food banks, partner pantries, and meal programs. This nutritious food helps our food banks provide families and individuals with enough to eat. However, both the Trade Mitigation and Coronavirus Food Assistance programs are set to end in December. Feeding America expects USDA food to decline by 50 percent next year as a result of these programs ending. At the same time, the Feeding Kentucky network is experiencing a sustained 60 percent increase in demand for food as the pandemic and economic downturn continue with no end in sight.

Less food plus more need: this is an equation that equals more people being turned away from food banks. This devastating outcome can be avoided if the federal government abandons this cut to the amount of necessary and nutritious food we receive.

Every year, the USDA helps to move billions of pounds of healthy food from farmers to food banks to families. This helps ensure produce, dairy, and other pantry staples don’t go to waste and, instead, fuels students for school and helps cash-strapped seniors keep their plates full. However, under current policy, USDA will scale back food support for food banks, spelling disaster for the ability of Feeding Kentucky to help our neighbors facing dire circumstances.

There are few easy solutions for decision-makers as they try to get us through this public health and economic emergency, but the problems facing Feeding Kentucky are unique in that the solution is right in front of us. During a time of historic need, and when food prices are at a record high, the USDA has the opportunity to ensure food banks do not witness a dramatic decline in the food needed to support the one in five Kentuckians we serve. Fewer parents choosing between keeping the lights on and buying groceries, fewer kids missing meals, and more Kentuckians getting back on their feet is riding on whether our government seizes this opportunity.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Karena Cash is the Advocacy Coordinator at Feeding Kentucky, a statewide organization that supports KY’s seven food banks through advocacy, programming, and public-private partnerships.