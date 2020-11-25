We’re thankful to be here, but Kentuckians still need help amid pandemic

Citizens of the Commonwealth who are lucky enough to be healthy this Thanksgiving are surely thankful for that; for those with healthy family members, that’s a double blessing. But there are more than 1,800 Kentuckians here last Thanksgiving who have since been lost to COVID. To those individuals and their loved ones, we offer our prayers and support through their grief.

There are many Kentuckians still with us who aren’t sick, but who are suffering mightily because of the virus. There are still hundreds of thousands of your fellow citizens who lost their jobs at the beginning of the pandemic and still haven’t been able to return to work. The original CARES Act infused federal money into the states and, among other things, allowed Kentucky to pay increased unemployment benefits to those who suddenly became unemployed. Those increased benefits were already reduced by half, currently down to $300 per week from the original $600. On December 26 – the day after Christmas – those benefits will run out, as will enhanced SNAP (food stamp) benefits, eviction moratoriums, student loan payment forebearance, and paid COVID leave for those lucky enough to remain employed throughout this terrible time. As we watch this virus rage to its highest peaks to date, no action has been taken to extend these deadlines.

For the one-in-three Kentuckians who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic—more than any other state in the nation—there must be immediate federal action, before the safety nets created in the CARES Act expire in the new year and imperil millions of Americans.

The federal House of Representatives recognized this pending financial and housing disaster months ago and passed the HEROES Act, which would provide a second round of federal financial support to individuals and to the states. But that legislation has been sitting on Mitch McConnell’s desk since he received it in May. If passed as presented by the House, the HEROES Act will extend support to individuals families in need, including a second round of economic impact payments of $1,200 per taxpayer and $500 per dependent; restoring weekly $600 federal unemployment payments through the end of January 2021; increasing both the minimum and maximum Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefit; providing $57 billion for child care for families; and extending federal student loan payment and interest suspension through September 2021.

Kentuckians that have been relying on state and federal aid throughout this crisis cannot afford to wait. Dec. 26 is just over one month away, and the impact of inaction by our elected leaders will be swift and dire. Not only will people be out of work through no fault of their own, but they could also be evicted and unable to feed their families. For those still working, daycare could become more expensive and paid sick leave for those affected by the coronavirus will be left to the whim of each employer. With little more than a month left to pass substantial financial aid that supports those most affected by the economic devastation caused by this out-of-control pandemic, the time is now for Democrats and Republicans in Washington to lay down political arms and do what is best for the voters that sent them there—extend coronavirus relief.

Schools and local governments need financial help, too. As an educator, I know that last week’s decision by Gov. Beshear to suspend in-person learning through January for most students was a difficult one to make, because closing schools impacts every working parent in Kentucky. Having our children in school drives our economy. It allows parents to go to work, businesses to be more productive, and communities to thrive. Closing schools affects every family in the Commonwealth and creates a burden that we all must bear. That’s why federal coronavirus relief is so vital to keep our schools safe and open. Beyond relieving the economic burden for individuals, the HEROES Act also proposes $182 billion for K-12 public schools to fund needed educational resources; $39 billion for postsecondary education; and $5 billion for improving school ventilation systems and providing other important virus protections for students and staff.

Real leadership means making tough decisions. It means balancing economic impact against public health. It means knowing that closing schools will cost political points but will save lives. But that’s what is required in the face of this terrible virus. As educators, parents and members of our communities across the commonwealth, KEA members are thankful that we have thoughtful, determined leadership in Governor Beshear. Now we look to our congressional delegation to show similar leadership. Congress must also rise to the challenge and do what is right instead of what is politically expedient. Protecting every American’s personal and financial security now will make us stronger when this crisis finally passes. For that, I believe, every American would be thankful.

Eddie Campbell is a Knox County middle school and high school choir director and president of the Kentucky Education Association, representing 44,000 public school educators across the state.