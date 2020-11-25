Trump, Giuliani, McConnell and other laughingstocks of our post-election absurdity.

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, Thursday Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) AP

If the first 29 legal arguments which Donald Trump presented to overturn the election were not convincing, he has 29 more equally as good. His dyed-in-the-wool lawyer, Rudy Kazootie, used to be the nation’s mayor, but has devolved into the laughingstock of the world, a relieved world which must be wondering about a defeated candidate trying to steal an election by accusing the winner of trying to steal an election.

Can Donald Trump maintain an election? What will he do for a second act? Will he follow Eric Conn to Honduras, or move to Pennsylvania for four years?

Everybody has their own theory about the division in the country and mine is that over the years, we have become game freaks. From early on we learn what fun it is to be on a side and to win. Schools have become game centers. School might stop for the plague, but the games must go on. Were downright proud that Eddie Sutton was hiring players and only hope the present coaching staff is better at it and can hire taller guys.

We spend our waking hours watching games and playing them on a screen and after a few generations of that, and after too much media with too little else to watch, we have let politics become a game. What used be a battle of ideas has become a battle of personalities and all we want from our side is to win. Witnesseth: Majority Leader McConnell said he was waiting to find out whether he would be offensive coordinator or defensive coordinator, depending on the Senate races in the new blue Georgia. Politics as gamesmanship is devoid of anything deep or thoughtful, so our senior Senator has vowed to defend any plays run by his opponent, no matter their merit. The last time he was on defense, he announced that he would much prefer a failure on the part of the Obama Administration to a successful country.

At this writing it appears as though the institutions which soon-to-be Mr. Trump has attacked will hold. That includes the one who gets to decide who won the election. We always wondered who decides the winner of a Presidential race and it turns out to be some woman in the General Services Administration, the same woman who decides what floor wax to use in courthouses.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

On his way out our esteemed President will tell Israel to go ahead and do whatever it want to, and will decide whether to bomb out the Iranian nuclear capability, a capability which Obama talked them out of by agreeing to give Iran back money we had stolen from them. But anything Obama had done had to be undone, because he was only the third or fourth President of the United States with Black daughters.

My dream is to see a long distance camera shot of Donald Trump walking the exercise yard, holding hands with his fellow hair-care expert, who discovered that Venezuela controls American elections and couldn’t get nobody to listen.

Larry Webster is a Pikeville attorney. He can be reached at websterlawrencer@bellsouth.net.