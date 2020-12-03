Despite “Hillbilly Elegy’s” lazy caricatures, Appalachia still moves forward

Hillbilly Elegy has been made into a Netflix movie directed by Ron Howard.

Since the release of “Hillbilly Elegy,” both the book and now the movie, there have been several books, articles, and more written about J. D. Vance’s childhood summer visits to his grandmother’s home in Breathitt County. Vance, who deems himself an expert on the subject of Appalachia, actually grew up in central Ohio, attended an Ivy League university, made his money from investment banking, and has not lived a single day as an Eastern Kentuckian.

Growing up in Appalachia is not easy, and something that Mr. Vance knows nothing about. Being from Eastern Kentucky is already a disadvantage to our youth because of bad-faith systems put into place by elites who built a system to purposefully hold our people back. Vance was born into a situation far more forgiving than almost all Eastern Kentuckians: benefiting from better funded schools, adequate employment opportunities, and many other systemic factors.

To understand the position that Appalachia is in, you must look at the history of the region. Suffering has forever been the birthright of Appalachians. Appalachia is a culturally rich region that values love, family, and community over anything else. Our history is full of struggle and a mutual effort to overcome. From virtual serfdom in coal camps to the United States military murdering innocent union organizers, Appalachia has a long, bloody history of oppression from outside forces. However, the people of Appalachia still move forward.

The rhetoric used by Mr. Vance is bait for Washington lawmakers to justify their lack of action and excuse the utter failures of our national government. He wants people to believe this myth that poor people are undeserving of help and only make bad choices. Using these tactics, Vance is trying his best to convince government officials, and the people of Appalachia, that any money spent here is a waste. But, the people of Appalachia are worth fighting for and this caricature portrayed by Vance is something we must eliminate so we can move toward a brighter future.

Vance portrays Eastern Kentuckians as a poor, stupid, lazy imbeciles who refuse to work. We all know a few people who are lazy and don’t want to work, but that is something experienced all over the world, not just Eastern Kentucky. So why is it just a problem for Eastern Kentucky? It’s a problem because for hundreds of years, outsiders have used our people for profit, all while making millions of their own. Mr. Vance is no better than the coal barons and industry profiteers who ravaged our lands for generations while killing our people. He has made his millions off of our people and our story, while offering us nothing. This elegy, and its author, are just one more unfortunate chapter in the real elegy of Appalachia.

Many people more learned than myself have written on this topic, tearing down J. D. Vance’s argument academically and culturally. However, it does not take a learned person to see that Vance blames the long list of problems in Eastern Kentucky on the laziness and selfishness. This is obviously false to anyone who has taken the time to study the history of Appalachia or to anyone who calls Eastern Kentucky home. The biggest sin of Appalachian folks is being a poor people born unto a rich land; and no entitled “buckeye” will tell me any different.

I encourage all of my fellow Appalachians to learn your history, study your genealogy, and fight for your values. When we allow someone who has never even met us control the narrative, we lose. It is time to take back your story, our story, and fight for Appalachia.

Will Hurst is a Wolfe County High School teacher and a former state House candidate.