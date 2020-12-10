Time for Kentucky’s legislative leaders to put Commonwealth ahead of corrosive politics

The Kentucky state Capitol Rotunda is illuminated in green to honor Kentuckians who have lost their lives to COVID-19 in Frankfort, Ky., Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 aslitz@herald-leader.com

As residents of Frankfort, we have borne witness since March to several months of protests at our state Capitol, protests which are rooted in conspiracy theory and promulgate rhetoric that is anti-science, anti-public health and anti-economic relief; and which demonize racial justice issues and the Black Lives Matter movement.

We have seen Confederate flags hoisted on the Capitol steps; we’ve heard armed groups taunting the governor through a bullhorn at the entrance to the Executive Mansion; we’ve watched in horror as the governor was hanged in effigy on the Capitol lawn. And just last weekend, Tennessee pastor Greg Locke, in addressing the rally, said “I don’t care what your governor, my governor says, any church that is still closed is pastored by a coward and you can tell him that Greg Locke said so.”

Comments such as this exploit a false narrative of religious persecution despite the reality of COVID outbreaks directly linked to houses of worship across the Commonwealth. Fuel has been added to the fire by a significant portion of the Kentucky General Assembly who share these views and would seek to punish Gov. Andy Beshear’s leadership through legislation come January. Many of our elected officials at both the state and federal level continue to criticize and call out Gov. Beshear while neglecting to offer any plans for legislative relief to the institutions, citizens and employers of this Commonwealth.

So that the voices and concerns of all Kentuckians may be heard and addressed by the upcoming 2021 General Assembly, we issue the following calls to action:

We call on the General Assembly to adopt a pragmatic approach to legislation that is data-driven, inclusive, and equitable. One which addresses the needs of everyday Kentuckians during a public health crisis which has resulted in nearly 2000 of our fellow citizens dying; thousands others sickened and hospitalized; and thousands more out of work, while small business owners struggle to meet payroll and keep the doors open.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

We call on the General Assembly to provide relief for our struggling small businesses and their employees who have borne so much of the economic burden of the Covid-19 pandemic.

We call on the General Assembly to craft legislation that acknowledges the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and to support our public health and public education institutions as they continue to fight it.

We call on the General Assembly to recognize the sacrifice and servant leadership of our hospital systems and our public health departments which are overburdened and under-funded.

We call on the General Assembly to craft legislation that addresses systemic racism, historic inequities, and that invests in our communities so that all citizens may be equally respected and protected by our public servants in law enforcement.

We call on the General Assembly to equip educators and our school systems with the tools required to keep students, faculty and staff safe.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

We call on the General Assembly to understand how this pandemic has exposed the ugly truth of education inequality and to use the pandemic not as an opportunity to pursue school choice, charter schools, and vouchers but rather to fully fund public education for all. We ask that instead of using underserved students as a pawn during this pandemic, they would seek to understand the inequities which activists have spent years trying to rectify.

And finally, while fighting COVID-19, we have also battled racial injustice in the streets; in the courts; in our healthcare and education systems; and at the ballot box. We have been told that the presidential election was stolen and millions of dollars have been, and continue to be, spent to suppress the vote of so many of us, especially the African American community. In fact, these efforts have focused laser-like on locales which contain a significant African American population, citizens who have shed blood, sweat, and tears for the right to exercise their suffrage.

We call on the General Assembly to craft legislation which expands access to voting, including no-excuse absentee ballots, early voting, and conveniently located voting venues.

It is time for our legislative leaders to move beyond the corrosive and partisan brand of politics that has come to dominate our country as of late and to fight for all Kentuckians so that we may endure and survive this most challenging crisis. It is time for our legislative leaders to work together for the common good of all in our Commonwealth. It is time for our legislative leaders to provide both immediate and long-lasting relief so that past and present inequities may be remedied. It is time for our legislative leaders to put our Commonwealth first.

Gerry Seavo James is an environmental + outdoor recreation leader, social artist, & photojournalist. Donna Hecker is a community activist who works in the hospitality industry.