KY’s craft brewers have been crushed by the pandemic. We need help to survive.

Craft brewers in Kentucky experienced exponential growth prior to COVID-19. A 2019 Forbes article documented that Kentucky had the second highest rate of craft brewer growth in the nation – a whopping 43 percent. There are currently 88 craft breweries across Kentucky. These are locally owned and operated small businesses, led by Kentucky entrepreneurs who have collectively invested over $200 million in the Commonwealth. They generate $872 million in economic activity annually and employed over 1,000 Kentuckians before the pandemic. Kentucky craft brewers export their products to over 40 states and 20 countries. They are part of Kentucky’s manufacturing industry, but also an integral part of the tourism and hospitality industry. Tap rooms have become tourist destinations and the Brewgrass Trail and craft beer festivals are a great way to experience the state.

But now, craft brewers are struggling. Three breweries have closed and nearly a dozen more are at risk as a direct result of the pandemic. Although alcohol sales have skyrocketed during the pandemic, with beer wholesale tax revenue increasing 8.9 percent, according to the Consensus Forecasting Group, overall craft beer sales are likely to be down at least 50 percent. This means breweries have had to lay off or furlough as much as 80 percent of their workforce. What happened?

Despite the manufacturing side of the industry being able to continue throughout the pandemic, restrictions placed on restaurants and bars have crushed the craft brewing industry. Closures, reduced capacity, limited hours of operation, and no seating at bars, all effect the supply to local markets and craft brewery operations. Compounding the problem, some distributors told craft brewers to buy back beer that was in their warehouses, creating additional losses for craft brewers and constricting supply at retail outlets. Lacking equal bargaining power, craft brewers have little ability to decline such requests.

The third blow arose from the delayed implementation of a law passed in March that allows craft brewers and others to make limited direct sales and ship to consumers. The law would have been a lifeline during the pandemic given the boom in e-commerce, but six months after taking effect, it still has not been implemented.

Throughout the pandemic, craft brewers have spent thousands of dollars on personal protective equipment, cleaning and sanitation supplies, igloos for safe outdoor experiences, and social distance markers and signage in order to keep both employees and customers safe. Kentucky craft brewers take this responsibility seriously and value the trust and loyalty their customers place in them. Kentucky craft brewers need loyal customers’ support now more than ever, so they can hang on and hope to recover.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Despite complying with all guidance and executive orders, damage has been done. Restaurants and bars have been targeted as a main spreader of the virus and consumer trust will have to be regained. Support through curbside and outdoor dining is critical during this time to prevent further losses. While the CARES Act helped, its impact is minimal compared to the damage already sustained by existing issues impeding brewers’ abilities to get product to market, which the pandemic has compounded. Further help will need to be provided to ensure swift recovery and to facilitate future growth.

Not long ago, Kentucky’s craft brewers were asked to aid their beer distributors in a legislative battle to protect their distribution businesses. Now, it is time for distributors to support Kentucky craft brewers and remove barriers to distribution and address the inequity in their distribution relationships. The existence and growth of our craft breweries is good for the industry, our distribution partners, local communities, and the Commonwealth. Please support your local brewer and other small business retailers.

Derek Selznick is the Executive Director of the Kentucky Guild of Brewers and is responsible for the protection and promotion of the craft beer industry in Kentucky.