Robinson’s dismissal of potential fraud leaves many questions unanswered

Old civil rights champion Eugene Robinson labels Republicans questioning the validity of the 2020 Presidential election shameful. Ignoring Democratic efforts from 2016 to now to protest, stop, and undermine the election and administration of Trump as an example that truth so often is in the eye of the beholder, Robinson labels Republican concerns and objections as unscrupulous, faith destroying, shameful, wildly insane, vandalizing efforts that dangerously undermine trust in the election process and government.

The Supreme Court’s rejecting of Texas’s lawsuit did not address the validity of statements of facts and charges. As for violations of law the suit listed five in Pennsylvania, three in Georgia, five in Michigan, and three in Wisconsin. I know of no national media that has reported on these specifics or that has investigated any of them. I know of no refutation of statements of such illegalities, other than a constantly repeated label of groundless. Lawlessness and an unwillingness to confront same most definitely undermines democracy.

The lawsuit also listed specific examples of fraud in each state that included: in Pennsylvania 58,221 ballots returned on or before the date mailed to voters and 51,000 ballots returned one day after being mailed; 174,384 ballots in Wayne County, Michigan having no valid registration number; Wisconsin losing 100,000 ballots. Then there is the film of Georgia election officials sending tabulators and poll watchers home and then pulling boxes of ballots out from under tables and begin counting votes. There is a multitude of sworn statements of : Republican and some Democratic poll watchers that Republicans were not allowed to monitor vote counting and that stacks of pristine ballots had an appearance of having never been mailed out or back in. Maybe all the sworn statements are from people who are mistaken or are lying. But again, the national media’s only response, like Robinson’s, was to label all such as baseless and unfounded. In 2020, America voted by mail without having secured a secret ballot or having established sure protections against fraud and manipulation.

There are anomalies that do not prove voter fraud but do raise questions about a Biden victory. According to a Nov. 23 Federalist essay 1) Biden racked up an historic vote total while his party generally fell further in state legislatures; 2) no incumbent in a century and a half has gained votes in a re-election and lost 3) Biden amassed his votes while consistently trailing Trump in voter enthusiasm 4)Biden will be the first President in 60 years to lose both Ohio and Florida; 5) Trump took all but one of forty-year 19 bellwether counties averaging a 16 point victory; 6) he took 51 of 58 20-year bellwether counties by a 15 point average; 7) Biden underperformed Hillary in all but a handful of metropolitan areas, that handful included Milwaukee, Detroit, Atlanta, and Philadelphia; 8)Republicans took all 27 highly contested Congressional seats.

I do not recall Robinson fearing Democratic objections to and actions regarding the 2016 election as destroyers of faith in the democratic process. Mr. Robinson concern is that the Democratic Party not lose the trust of American voters. He has dedicated his life to supporting the party and what he understands as that party’s support for the interests of African American citizens.

