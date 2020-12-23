Throughout crises of 2020, Kentucky National Guard has been there to help

Members of the Kentucky National Guard help prepare boxes of food for God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, April 7, 2020. rhermens@herald-leader.com

Kentucky, along with the rest of the nation, has seen unprecedented times in 2020, and the Kentucky National Guard has been a part of it from day one. Born in 1792, the Kentucky National Guard has the distinction of being one of the oldest military forces in the United States and has provided all kinds of support to the Commonwealth since that date.

Today, the Kentucky National Guard continues its service to the citizens of the Commonwealth and to the nation – just as it has for more than 228 years. Whether helping a neighbor in need or defending our nation around the world, our citizen-soldiers sacrificially offer their time, their skills and their dedication.

In March, the Kentucky National Guard began one of the most complicated mobilizations the state has ever seen, as we began providing support to the COVID-19 response across the Commonwealth.

Members of the Kentucky National Guard handle stockpiles of medical supplies for Kentucky’s fight against COVID-19. Courtesy of the Kentucky National Guard

Over the last nine months, we’ve hosted drive-thru testing sites, stood up the alternate care facility in Louisville, provided site security for a variety of hospitals, assisted food banks & warehouse operations and provided critical support to our long term care Facilities. This support has been spread from Pikeville to Paducah.

In addition to the pandemic response, we’ve provided much needed manpower for our state’s efforts to pull off both the primary and general election.

While we’re addressing these domestic issues, we still have airmen and soldiers deployed around the world. We’ve mobilized and returned home countless numbers of service members from both our overseas service operations and the southwest border support mission.

On top of our physical contributions to our state and nation, we continue to have a significant economic impact across the 120 counties. We employ nearly 8,000 Army and Air Guardsmen part-time with more than 1,500 of those service members being full-time. This has brought $191 million into Kentucky in terms of pay and benefits in federal funding. We’ve also spent more than $11 million in federal and state construction dollars in Kentucky in the last 12 months.

Recruiting for the military has also had its challenges across the nation, but I’m proud to say that our Kentucky Army and Air National Guard not only met our recruiting numbers, but exceeded them. Only 14 National Guard states were able to make their recruiting numbers and the Active Duty Army fell short of hitting their requirements as well, which is a testament to Kentucky’s patriotism and perseverance.

Part of what makes us so strong as an organization is the diversity we recruit and cultivate. We embrace and celebrate that diversity. It’s the backbone of our organization.

The President has recently extended the National Guard support to COVID-19 across the nation, so you’ll continue to see Guardsmen throughout your communities providing critical services. Please take a moment to thank them for their support, particularly during this holiday season. They are likely away from their families and their place of employment in order to accomplish this mission we’ve asked of them.

As we close out such a turbulent year, I am more proud of our military force than I have ever been. Kentucky’s soldiers and airmen have risen to the challenge time and time again. I’ve seen our state come together and take care of each other in compassionate, sacrificial ways and our Guard is blessed to be a part of such a community.

Brig. Gen. Haldane B Lamberton is Kentucky’s adjutant general.